Find out which streamer made the most money in 2020

There are many streamers on Twitch who have millions of fans and therefore generate huge amounts of income. Every year influencer streamers manage to make a living from this activity and professionalize themselves by being able to bet on a comfortable income. Here’s who is the most popular streamer on the platform this year and who made the most money in 2020.

And the streamer who raised the most money in 2020 is …

And the one who dominates the top of the leaderboard is none other than Felix “xQc” Lengyel, a young Quebecois streamer who landed as a professional player in the field of streaming with Overwatch. He also competed in the Overwatch League and competed in three world championships for the Canadian team.

After this career as a professional gamer, xQc opted for full time streaming by playing several games other than Overwatch. And internet users react in droves to each of their streams. And it has to be said that with their 10 hours of daily streaming, its viewers have something to enjoy!

According to TwitchMetrics, the streamer has over 4.1 million subscribers on its channel. And of course, with so much content and so much popularity, xQc can claim to be making a very good living. In 2020, he could have raised nearly $ 1.6 million, according to SavingSpot.

This is just revenue from Twitch’s subscription system. Then there is his YouTube channel, which brings together more than a million subscribers and the donations or little things he can touch on the streaming platform. The Dexerto site estimates that his earnings on Twitch can easily reach $ 2 million.

The remainder of the leaderboard consists of Nickmercs, who ranks 2nd at $ 1.7 million, followed by Ibai at nearly $ 1.4 million.

It is clear that with motivation and perseverance you can very well make a living by devoting yourself to streaming! And it’s not Asmongold who says the opposite …