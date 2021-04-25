Find out where (and what time) you can attend this Sunday’s Oscars

The 93rd largest awards ceremony for cinema is scheduled for April 25th and will take place in various locations.

Another Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, April 25th. In a pandemic year, the 93rd award of the biggest cinema awards will have a completely different format than we are used to and will take place from different locations. But don’t worry, you can see everything from your sofa.

The ceremony will be televised on RTP. It is the first time in more than 20 years that the public broadcaster has broadcast Oscars.

The broadcast starts at 9 p.m. on RTP Play. Inês Carranca and Idevor Mendonça live at the São Jorge cinema, where some special guests will see the premiere of one of the nominated films.

Later, starting at midnight, it will be the turn of Catarina Furtado and Mário Augusto to take the helm on RTP1 to keep a close eye on everything that will happen at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

You can also watch the Oscars minute by minute on NiT, from the red carpet to the delivery of the final prize of the night.

The main nominees this year include films such as “Mank”, “Minari”, “Sound of Metal”, “Nomadland – Survival in America”, “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah” or “The 7 of Chicago” The gala is scheduled for April 25th and will take place from different locations due to the pandemic.