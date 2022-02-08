Find out now where to watch the top Oscar-nominated films

There are productions on platforms and others in theaters. Some have already debuted, others not so much. NiT explains everything.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Power of the Dog.

The nominees for the 2022 Oscars were announced this Tuesday, February 8th. The 94th Biggest Film Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 27th. As usual, it will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. This time there will be a moderator – although it is not yet known who it will be.

The gala will be televised by ABC and is expected to be broadcast in Portugal. Last year RTP1 broadcast the night of the Oscars live. It’s still too early to confirm this year.

Among the many films nominated this year, some have already premiered in Portugal – others will have to wait a while. There are original productions from streaming platforms and others that you must know about in the cinema.

“Power of the Dog”, “Belfast”, “West Side Story”, “Dune”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car” and “King Richard” are among the films nominated in the most categories.

Click on the gallery to find out where you can already see the main contenders for this year’s Oscars.

