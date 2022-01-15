Find out how James Corden lost over 12 pounds and transformed himself into a new man

In January 2021, the comedian announced that he wanted to take his health more seriously.

It had the backing of WW, former Weight Watchers.

It is not just mere mortals who suffer – and often fail – to fulfill the resolutions they make at each calendar shift. Socialites who seem above any problem with their glamorous lives and fat bank accounts also find themselves constantly putting off the changes they wish to see in their lives. In early 2021, well-known presenter James Corden, accustomed to making viewers laugh at his hilarious skits, ingloriously revealed the goal he’s been trying to achieve for years and guaranteed it would be different this time. Twelve months later we see that he was right.

In a video announcing the start of a partnership with WW (originally known as Weight Watchers), Corden said he realized he’d been telling himself, and anyone who would listen, on January 1st of every year for the past decade that this is the moment i am going to start a diet and lose a lot of weight.

The speech was always the same: “I’m tired of the way I look, tired of not being healthy, of saying ‘this is the year I do this,'” he began by explaining. “That’s why I ate everything in the fridge at Christmas. In my opinion I was going to start this diet in January and it would be a success. And as you can see, it wasn’t,” he joked.

The vicious cycle he was caught up in kind of started to trip him up, and the tiredness of doing the same thing every year led him to contact WW as their regimen is “more about wellness, health and better Well being is going instead of just trying to lose a lot of weight.”

In a press release, quoted by People, the ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ star revealed that she wants to change her lifestyle. “I want to be better for my children and my family. I don’t want to wake up tired or embarrassed when I’m chasing my kid on the soccer field and I’m out of breath after three minutes. The problem isn’t weight, it’s well-being. I will work to be healthier.”

About 365 days after setting the usual goal again, he experiences the happiness of achieving a satisfactory result. “I’ve lost over 25 pounds since the beginning of the year and for the first time the lost weight hasn’t returned. [A WW] made the difference. I feel great,” he said in a note to People in late December.

James praised the company’s PersonalPoints program, which creates a meal plan that better aligns with each member’s eating and exercise habits to teach them how to eat and live healthier.

The achieved success allowed the presenter to go into the Christmas season, his favorite season, without the usual fear. “This time of year is traditionally an issue for me in terms of my health, but I’m going into the celebrations more confidently than ever,” he said at the beginning. “It’s liberating to know that I can continue to enjoy the foods I love without ever giving up on myself.”

Helping you reshape the way you think about health and wellness has been WW’s greatest achievement. In an interview with BBC Radio, Corden said he’s done every diet in the world, but “the idea of ​​dieting is wrong”. He concluded: “You’re not going to diet, you’re going to change your eating habits. And change it forever.”

an old fight

Prior to announcing the partnership with WW, James Corden had previously opened up about his difficult relationship with Libras.

In 2019, comedian Bill Maher said of obesity in the United States, “Fat shaming doesn’t have to end, it has to come back. A little shame is good. We shame people into quitting smoking and wearing seat belts. Not throwing trash on the ground and most of them not being racist. Shame is the first step to reform.”

Corden replied live on his show: “There’s a common and offensive misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy. We know that being overweight is not good for us and I have struggled my entire life to control my weight and I suck. I’ve had good days and bad months. Basically, I’ve been on a diet for as long as I can remember and, well, that’s how it goes.”

Recalling that “shamelessness isn’t the problem” or “there wouldn’t be fat kids in schools,” the presenter also offered the solution: “Until we make healthy eating and health care more accessible and educate people about diet and exercise.” , Perhaps we should avoid the strategy of “calling obese people virgin until they lose it.”