Find Montserrat Caballé Net Worth, early life, and career details here!!

March 12, 1933, was the date Montserrat Caballe was born. She was born in Barcelona, Spain. Her performance as Lucia Borgia made her famous in Spain. She was praised for twenty-five minutes after the show. To help with the Olympics in 1992, her song "Barcelona" was used as the theme song.

Montserrat Caballé Net Worth

Montserrat Caballé net worth is $30 million. She is the name of a woman who was born in Spain. Montserrat Caballé is a soprano from Spain. She is better known as Montserrat Caballé because she was born on April 12, 1933 in Barcelona, Spain. She was named after the famous Catalan monastery of Montserrat, and it is said that her parents feared that they would lose her at birth. They said that if she was born alive and well, they would name her after the monastery, and they did.

Early Life

It was at her convent school that she learned to sing. At the age of eight, she went to the Conservatorio del Liceo in Barcelona, where she learned to sing. It was 1954 when she graduated from the Liceo. She won the Liceo’s Gold Medal at that time. It was in Madrid that Caballé made her professional debut. She sang in the opera El pesebre (The Manger).

She then went to Italy, where she had a few small roles. The Basle Opera hired Caballé in 1956, and she worked her way up through small roles until one of the main singers fell ill. Caballé took over the role of Mim in Puccini’s La Bohéme.

For example, The Magic Flute’s Pamina, Ada in Ada by Verdi, Marta in Tiefland, Arabella in Arabella, and Chrysothemis in Ariadne by Richard Strauss were some of her most famous roles. This led to many other roles, such as Arabella in Arabella and Chrysothemis in Ariadne by Strauss (Elektra).

Career Details

She kept getting better and better across Europe. She played Violetta in La Traviata, Tatiana in Yevgeny Onegin, Dvorák’s Armida and Rusalka, and Marie in Berg’s Wozzeck. A Flower Maiden from Parsifal was the first role she played at La Scale, and she did it in 1960 when she was 18.

In April 1965, she took over Marilyn Horne’s spot in a concert performance of Lucrezia Borgia by Donizetti, and the show was a huge hit and made her a superstar. She went on to become one of the most important people in the revival of interest in bel canto operas, many of which were staged just for her.

Caballé’s performances as Elizabeth I (Roberto Devereaux) and Mary Queen of Scots (Maria Stuarda) are said to be legendary. Caballé has also had a lot of unusual crossover success. It’s also well-known that she sang on two tracks on an album by New Age composer Vangelis. She worked with the late Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen, who wrote Exercises in Free Love for her.

The album Barcelona was a big hit. She was on the cover of it. In the pop charts, that album and its main single went very far in the top spots. Caballé has recorded a lot over the course of her long career. She has made many notable recordings of complete operas and recital albums. Montserrat Caballé has mostly worked on Verdi’s most important roles.

Biography

Astrologers say that Montserrat Caballe's sign is Aries. Montserrat Marti Caballe, the daughter of her mother, was also a well-known soprano singer.

