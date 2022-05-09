Find Max Verstappen Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Here!!

Max Verstappen estimated net worth is $60 million USD. His current contract with the RedBull F1 team gives him a salary of $42 million per year. He has surpassed Lewis Hamilton as the most well-paid race car driver of all time.

Max Verstappen is the youngest driver to ever race in Formula One. He also won the Formula One World Championship for the first time as a Dutch driver. Max Verstappen signed a new contract that says he will stay at Red Bull until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Max Verstappen Early Life

Max Emilian Verstappen was born in Hasselt, Belgium, on September 30, 1997. Max grew up with his younger sister in a family with a long history in motorsports. He was destined to become a Formula One driver, just like his sister.

His mother raced karts and his father, Jos, drove in the sport. Max’s relatives have also raced in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Even though Verstappen was born in Belgium, he considers himself to be Dutch and races under the Dutch flag. Also, it’s important to know that Max raced in Formula One for about a year before he got his license.

Verstappen started racing when he was four years old. He started out in karting and won a number of titles by 2007. In 2010, he raced karts internationally, and at the KF3 World Cup, he came in second, behind Alexander Albon. Albon would join him on the Red Bull Racing team in the future. Max had won a number of international championships by the end of 2012 and was ready to move on to Formula racing.

Max Verstappen Career Info

Verstappen’s first race in a real car was in 2013 at the Pembrey Circuit. He drove a Formula Renault car. Then, over the next few years, he tested different Formula Renault cars, where he set impressive lap times and beat more experienced drivers. At the Florida Winter Series in 2014, he raced for the first time.

He won a few races quickly before moving up to Formula Three. He drove in the Formula Three FIA European Championship for one season. He finished third and won 10 races. At this point, it was clear that Verstappen was ready for Formula One.

Max joined the Red Bull Junior Team for real in 2014, even though Mercedes had offered him a spot. Later that same year, at the Japanese Grand Prix, he became the youngest driver to ever take part in a Grand Prix Weekend, even though he was just taking part in the free practice.

Later that year, at the Australian Grand Prix, he was the youngest driver to ever start a World Championship. The person who held the record before Max was almost two years older than Max when they started a race. His first race didn’t go as planned, though, because his engine broke and he had to quit.

Then he had a few good finishes before his first high-speed crash with Romain Grosjean, in which he hit the back of the Lotus driver’s car and went straight into the barriers. This was a very controversial move, and other drivers gave him a ticket and called him “dangerous.” Verstappen had a great end to the season. He won “Rookie of the Year,” “Personality of the Year,” and “Action of the Year,” among other awards.

Verstappen started 2016 with Toro Rosso, but he only stayed there for a few months before moving to Red Bull. He replaced Daniil Kyvyat at the Spanish Grand Prix after making the switch. He proved his worth by winning that race and becoming the youngest Formula One driver ever to do so.

During this time, F1 director Charlie Whiting told Max to slow down because of how aggressively he drove. During the Brazilian Grand Prix that year, he did the impossible by going from 16th place to third place in just 15 laps.

Max’s 2017 season was not great because he had to quit a few times. A lot of these retirements were due to accidents, while others were due to mechanical problems. At the end of the season, though, Verstappen had made a lot of progress. In 2018, he made a lot of mistakes and got into a lot of accidents. But things got better at the end of the season, and he ended up in fourth place.

He did even better in 2019 with a third-place finish, giving him three wins and nine finishes on the podium. After re-signing with Red Bull for another year, Verstappen again came in third place in 2020. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought for the championship in 2021, and Verstappen won when he passed Hamilton on the last lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen Net Worth

In 2015, at the Australian Grand Prix, he was the youngest driver to ever race in Formula One. He was only 17 years old. With Red Bull Racing, he won the Formula One World Championship in 2021. Max’s father, Jos, was also a Formula One driver, so this sport runs in the family.

Max is one of the F1 drivers who makes the most money in the world. He is said to have made $60 million just in 2020.

Max Verstappen’s Favortie Private plane

Max Verstappen spent a lot of his money on a beautiful private jet that is said to be worth 12 million pounds, or about $16 million. He is said to have paid this huge amount to Richard Branson, who owned the plane before him, in 2020.

The plane is a Falcon-900EX. It has engines made by Honeywell and can fly for almost 9,000 km. It can also go as fast as 892 kilometers per hour at its fastest. It’s also important to note that maintaining the plane costs about 1 million pounds a year. There is also a bar on the jet.

That concludes with Max Verstappen Net Worth. For more details, stay connected with us!!