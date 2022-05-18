Find Katt Williams net worth, salary, early life, and personal information here!!

Katt Williams net worth is about $1.5 million as of 2022. He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, rapper, singer, voice actor, and winner of an Emmy Award. He is from Ohio. Kat played Money Mike in “Friday After Next,” worked on “Wild ‘n Out,” was Bobby Shaw in “My Wife and Kids,” and did the voice of “A Pimp Named Slickback” in “The Boondocks.”

Katt Williams Early Life

Katt Williams was born Micah Sierra Williams on September 2, 1971, in Cincinnati, Ohio. But everyone calls him “Katt.” Williams was brought up in Dayton, Ohio, by parents who were involved in politics and the community. Williams did well in school. He got good grades and won a lot of awards. At age 13, he stopped living with his parents and moved to Florida, where he sold things on the street to make money.

He first did stand-up in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, in the Evanston neighborhood. Even though he wasn’t old enough, he would use the comedians’ entrance to get into clubs. He moved to San Francisco when he was in his late teens, where he worked on his stand-up act at local nightclubs.

Katt Williams Comedy Career

In the late 1990s, Katt was a stand-up comedian in San Francisco. He did shows at places like the Hollywood Park Casino, The Icehouse, and The Improv. Because of his stand-up comedy, he became a regular on BET stand-up shows like “Comic View.”

As a stand-up comedian, he made a name for himself as an actor by making jokes about Michael Jackson, middle-American evangelism, Martha Stewart’s time in jail, and different ironies about race in America. Over the years, he has gained a large and loyal fan base, mostly made up of young African-American men.

“Katt Williams Live: Let a Playa Play,” his first comedy special, aired in 2006. “The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1,” his second special, and his first for HBO, also aired in 2006. In 2007, with his standout movie “American Hustle,” which was well-received by critics, he got a lot of attention from the general public.

“It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” his third comedy special and second HBO special, came out in 2008. It was the first time that Williams did material that was more political in nature. Williams also went on a comedy tour in 2008, which Billboard named the best of 2008.

Williams returned to stand-up comedy in 2012 with his third HBO comedy special, “Kattpacalypse.” He had taken a break from stand-up for four years. In 2013, he went on his “Growth Spurt” tour and put out his fourth HBO comedy special, “Katt Williams: Priceless: Afterlife,” which was directed by Spike Lee, one of the most famous directors and producers in the world.

In 2018, Williams put out his first comedy special on Netflix. It was called “Great America.” Jacksonville, Florida, is where the movie was made.

Williams made his acting debut in 2002 on the American police procedural drama TV show “NYPD Blue.” Then, he became famous on the MTV improv show “Wild ‘n Out,” where he was a cast member from season 1 to 4. In 2003, he was in Nick Cannon’s music video for his song “Gigolo.”

Williams has also played the character Bobby Shaw on the ABC sitcom “My Wife and Kids” more than once, and he was also the roastmaster for the Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav. He won an Emmy in 2018 for his role on the show “Atlanta.” The award was for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Williams played the role of Money Mike in the American Christmas stoner comedy movie “Friday After Next,” which came out in 2002. In movies like “Ganked” (2005), “Norbit” (2007), “The Perfect Holiday” (2007), “Internet Dating” (2008), “Lonely Street” (2008), and “First Sunday,” he also played supporting roles (2008).

Katt Williams Personal Life

Williams joined the Nation of Islam for a short time when he lived in the San Francisco Bay Area. But now, as a sign of his Christian faith, he often wears a cross during his stand-up shows. He is the father of eight children. Two were born to him and the other six were adopted. Micah Stephen Williams, his son, is an actor best known for his role on the Disney Channel show “Good Luck Charlie.”

Katt Williams Net Worth

American comedian, rapper, and actor, Katt Williams net worth is about $1.5 million. People know him for his work on the improv show “Wild ‘n Out” and in movies like “Norbit” (2007), but he is probably best known for playing Money Mike in the comedy “Friday After Next” (2002)

