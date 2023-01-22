Find Arashakun in the cave: Genshin Impact underground location

“Discover Arashakun in The Cave” is one thing that Genshin Influence gamers are inclined to wrestle with within the quest, Braveness is within the Coronary heart. This step is the fifth goal, however the recreation would not inform gamers the place to go. Fortunately, the answer is definitely fairly easy.

The cave is close to the beginning location for the Braveness is within the Coronary heart quest. This information will embody a number of pictures to assist make issues extra clear for the reader. The at first essential photograph to function right here is the doorway to the cave the place you may discover Arashakun.

Genshin Influence quest information: Learn how to discover Arashakun within the cave

The map of this location and what it seems to be like within the recreation (Picture through HoYoverse)

This spot is simply southeast of the home the place you cleared the Hilichurls at first of the Braveness is within the Coronary heart quest. There isn’t any gimmick right here. Merely go to the situation marked within the above map picture and head straight into the cave. If gamers can’t spot the tunnel right here, it is the place the 2 torches are.

Go straight forward. Two Hilichurl Archers and a Hilichurl Berserker are close to the cave, so one should not have an excessive amount of bother discovering it. As soon as inside, gamers will hear an Aranara scream for assist. They only need to proceed via the tunnel to succeed in an space with a ton of water and a few big mushrooms.

The next screenshot reveals what the doorway to that space ought to seem like in Genshin Influence.

This entrance leads you to the realm the place the Hydro Slime is (Picture through HoYoverse)

The brand new goal right here is:

“Defeat the monsters besieging the Aranara”

Though the duty states “monsters,” you are really simply defeating a single Hydro Slime. Use something that is not a Hydro assault to wipe the ground with this creature. After that, discuss to the Arashakun to learn some amusing dialog.

The “Furry Masks Demon King’s camp” for the subsequent goal is the place three Hilichurls and a Hilichurl Berserker are. They’re slightly more durable than the Hydro Slime, however any half-decent Genshin Influence participant ought to have zero points defeating them.

As soon as that is performed, return to Arashakun to complete the Braveness is within the Coronary heart quest. You’re going to get the next rewards:

30 Primogems

20 Sumeru Popularity EXP

20,000 Mora

Two Hero’s Wits

Video walkthrough

The above YouTube embed ought to assist, simply in case the earlier instructions weren’t too clear. Vacationers ought to simply have the ability to discover Arashakun within the cave and assist him out in just some minutes. The one troublesome half could be beginning the search since there have been some reported glitches relating to the preliminary Hilichurls not spawning or the search marker being in Liyue as an alternative.

For these combating certainly one of these bugs, it is best to contact miHoYo help, which might simply be performed by:

Pausing the sport. Deciding on ‘Suggestions.’ Utilizing the ‘Self-Service’ kind and typing your precise downside.

There have not been any bugs relating to Arashakun within the cave, so anyone able to beginning the search shouldn’t have any subject ending it. The “Furry Masks Demon King’s camp” is marked on the minimap, and the enemies listed here are a breeze to remove.

