Financial Technology (Fintech) Market is expected to grow at 20% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2024

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Financial Technology (Fintech) Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The global financial technology (fintech) industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the estimated time period. The global fintech market is anticipated to witness progressive growth along with reaching the market value of around $ 305 billion by the end of the year 2024. The global financial technology (fintech) industry market is growing owing to several factors.

Development in the digital payments section is driving the market for worldwide Financial Technology (Fintech). Fintech has made installments for merchandise and ventures quicker, simpler, progressively helpful, and cost-proficient for clients. Clients would now be able to pay for different products and enterprises by means of cryptographic money, loyalty points, and other advanced money choices. The development in the digital commerce market and expansion of portable innovation has added to the development of the digital payments section.

Global Financial Technology (fintech) Market: Competitive Insight

The major key players functioning in the global financial technology (fintech) market include companies like Oscar Insurance Corporation, Credit Karma, Kabbage, Atom Bank, Onfido, Robinhood, Ant Financial, Paytm, Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange, Uipath, and Microsoft. Major players are developing all the advanced technologies for staying competitive in the global market. Other competitive strategies followed by the major players include different mergers & acquisitions.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Financial Technology (fintech) market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Financial Technology (fintech) market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Financial Technology (fintech) market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Financial Technology (fintech) Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Service

Fund Transfer

Payment

Personal Finance

Insurance, Loans

Management

By Technology

AI

Blockchain

API

Distributed Computing

By Application

Insurance

Banking

Securities

Others

