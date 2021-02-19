Financial Services Application Software Market Size And Forecast (2021-2027) | With Post Impact Of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players like FIS Global, Fiserv, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., NCR Corporation, SS&C Technology Holdings, Oracle

The global Financial Services Applications Software market generated revenue of US$ 85.4 billion in 2018. The sector is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025, to reach a market size of US$ 143.8 billion by 2025.

The financial services industry is unique among others in that its core business model is not transactional, the direct exchange of payment of a product or service but rather one of stewardship. Whether in banking, insurance, lending, or investing, financial service advisors are entrusted with the care of a given client’s assets and accounts; the client expects their relationship to yield high personal gain and minimal inconvenience. Although financial solutions are, in essence, commodities, they can be much harder to differentiate than tangible products, which means financial service companies are constantly struggling to distinguish their product portfolio from competitors.

The high competition in the financial services sector can be explained, in large part, by the size and saturation of the market. In the U.S. alone, finance and insurance are worth $1.2 trillion, which accounts for 7.9 percent of all gross domestic product (GDP). As larger firms with higher asset values expand their reach, smaller commercial institutions and private firms struggle to keep pace. With the use of technology, the banking and financial sector has incorporated risks into the mainstream decision-making, promoting a culture that incorporates risk management, consistently monitoring performance, providing relevant market intelligence, and delivering business and profitability insights.

Amongst Software type, Payment gateway is projected to dominate the Global Financial Service Application Software market by 2025. Based on software type the global financial service application software market is bifurcated into the Payment gateway, Budgeting, Financial forecasting, Bookkeeping, Financial Management and others. Currently, Payment Gateways segment dominates the market with 32.7% share in 2018.

Amongst services type, consulting services holds the major share in the global financial service application software market.Financial Service Application Software market holds a wide range of services namely consulting services, integration services, training and support services, operations and maintenance and others. Consulting services dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2019-2025

The adoption rate of FinTech is growing faster than anticipated. The actual global adoption rate of 64% in 2019 exceeds by 12 points the 52% future adoption rate predicted by our 2017. The study also analyses the global financial services applications market across different software types that include Payment Gateways, Budgeting software, Financial Forecasting, Bookkeeping, and Financial Management. Among different software types, Payment Gateways held the maximum share in 2017. However, due to an increase in demand for financial forecasting, software to reduce the future rises is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing market segments, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025). To analyze the growth potential of the financial services applications industry, the report is further analyzed based on different geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the market with a 39.2% share, followed with Europe and Asia-Pacific For a deep-dive analysis of the industry, the study also includes regional-level analysis of the overall adoption and penetration of Financial Service Application Software in major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA and Latin America. Currently, North America dominates the market, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Table of Content:

1. MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition 17

1.2 Objective of the Study 17

1.3 Limitation 17

1.4 Stakeholders 17

1.5 Currency used in the Report 18

1.6 Scope of the Global Financial Service Application Software Market Study 18

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION 19

2.1 Research Methodology for Global Financial Service Application Software Market Study 19

2.1.1 Main objective of Global Financial Service Application Software Market Study 20

3. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 21

3.1 General Overview 21

3.1.1 North America Regulation for Financial Services 21

3.1.2 Europe Regulation for Financial Services 22

3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Regulation for Financial Services 22

3.1.4 MENA Regulation for Financial Services 22

3.1.5 Latin America Regulation for Financial Services 23

4. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE 24

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 26

6. MARKET OVERVIEW 29

6.1 Introduction 29

6.2 Market Trend & Drivers 30

6.2.1 Increasingly Large number of Financial Institutions 30

6.2.2 Increasing Technological Awareness 30

6.2.3 Expanding Digitalization and Innovation 30

6.2.4 Increasing Importance for Independent and Easy Banking Services 31

6.2.5 Surging Demand for Workforce Optimization Solutions 32

6.2.6 Enhanced Focus on Customer Experience 33

6.2.7 The emergence of Digital Channels for Banking 37

6.3 Insights into Mobile Banking 37

6.3.1 Top Digital Banking Trends 37

6.4 Market Restraints 39

6.4.1 High Cost of Deployment 39

6.4.2 Increasing Security Concerns regarding App Permissions 42

6.4.3 Adhering to Different Political Factors and Regulatory Compliances 42

6.4.4 Low Consumer and Investor Confidence 43

6.5 Technologies Shaping the Future of Banking 44

6.5.1 Hybrid Cloud 44

6.5.2 API Platforms 45

6.5.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) 45

6.5.4 Instant Payments 46

6.5.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) 46

6.5.6 Blockchain 47

6.5.7 Prescriptive Security 48

6.5.8 Augmented and Virtual Reality 48

6.5.9 Quantum Computing 48

6.5.10 Smart Machines 49

6.5.11 Status of Financial Sector in the Digital Space 49

7. KEY MARKET INDICATORS 51

7.1 Demand and Supply Side Analysis 51

7.1.1 Demand Side Analysis 51

7.1.2 Supply Side Analysis 53

7.1.2.1 Top Product launches/Innovations 53

7.1.2.2 Partnership 60

7.1.2.3 Business Expansion and Investment 64

7.1.2.4 Merger and Acquisitions 69

7.1.3 Top Emerging Players in Financial Application Software Market 72

7.1.3.1 Hover 72

7.1.3.2 Sokowatch 72

7.1.3.3 PayAgri 72

7.1.3.4 Leaf 73

7.1.3.5 Banco Mare 73

8. MARKET INSIGHTS, BY TYPE 74

8.1 General Overview 74

8.1.1 Payment Gateways 74

8.1.2 Budgeting 76

8.1.3 Financial Forecasting 81

8.1.4 Bookkeeping 83

8.1.5 Financial Management 87

8.1.6 Others Financial Services 89

9. MARKET INSIGHTS, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE 92

9.1 General Overview 92

9.1.1 On-Premises Software Deployment 93

9.1.2 Hosted Software Deployment 94

10. MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SERVICES 96

10.1 General Overview 96

10.1.1 Consulting Services 97

10.1.1.1 The Consulting Services Model 97

10.1.2 Integration Services 99

10.2 Training and Support Services 102

10.2.1 Operations and Maintenance 103

10.1.2.1 Advantages of Operations and Maintenance 103

10.1.2.2 Disadvantages of Operations and Maintenance 103

