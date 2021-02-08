Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2027

By using, Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market research report, organizations can gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report puts forth real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report comprises of the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. The winning Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

The advent of advanced technology not only restructures the financial industry but also exposes it to serious financial threats such as identity theft, card theft, cyber stagnation and phishing.

Risk management of financial crimes is more critical than ever.

In September 2019, Temenos has announced the launch of an AI-powered financial profiling tool “Temenos Peer Group Identifier” to help banking sector in order to detect financial crimes happens during financial transaction. This launch is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company.

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Key Competitors:

The major players covered in the financial crime and fraud management solutions market report are Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Dell Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., NICE Ltd., Fiserv, Inc., Polaris Consulting & Services Limited, Capgemini, First Data Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Software AG, SIMILITY, Securonix, Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA and Guardian Analytics among other domestic and global players.

Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Analysis:

Financial crime and fraud management solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on financial crime and fraud management solutions market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be predominant throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

