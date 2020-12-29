Financial Analytics Market Size, Share, Application With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Financial Analytics Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Financial Analytics Market. Financial Analytics Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global Financial Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of transformations for AI which has resulted in higher demand for analytical systems from various end-users.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Financial Analytics Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the financial analytics market are Oracle; IBM Corporation; Google; Domo, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Birst, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; GoodData Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Teradata; ALTERYX, INC.; QlikTech International AB; Information Builders; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

Global Financial Analytics Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increased demand for data-evident and predictive analytics systems in the financial industries which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Concerns regarding privacy of data and cyberattacks with these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

In February 2019, Oracle announced that they had collaborated with Blue Prism to develop a new integration system which will reportedly help in automation of agreement with various compliances, provide solutions and report any financial crimes. This system will significantly expand the capabilities of detection and investigation of any suspicious activities in any financial organizations.

If opting for the Global version of Financial Analytics Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

