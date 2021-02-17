Financial Analytics Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – FICO, Hitachi Vantara, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation 

Global “Financial Analytics Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Financial Analytics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Financial Analytics industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Financial Analytics Market was valued at USD 6.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.02 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Financial Analytics Market are: FICO, Hitachi Vantara, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation., SAP SE and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

Jul 2020 – Oracle announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer for its customers. It is the industry’s first fully managed cloud region which brings all of Oracles public cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud applications, to customer datacenters. With this offering, enterprises get the exact same complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price-performance, and highest levels of security available from Oracles public cloud regions in their own datacenters. Some of the customers include Nomura Research Institute (NRI) in Japan and Oman Information and Communications Technology Group.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based Solutions to Witness the Highest Growth

– Cloud-based solutions are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits it offers, such as these solutions facilitates collaboration between partners, improves business functions and provides agility. Further, it allows organizations to incorporate data from all sources, across all channels, and do it at a big data scale.

– Moreover, without these cloud-based solutions, data collection from all internal applications, social networks, devices, and data subscriptions would be comparatively expensive for most of the organizations. In addition, the BFSI industry is making a move towards these cloud-based solutions, further driving the demand for cloud-based analytics solutions.

– Also, in the coming years, with the increase in the application of cloud analytics, it is expected to drive the financial analytics solutions adoption also. Moreover, cloud computing acceptance across various industries in the recent past is assumed to have a positive effect on the financial analytics market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Financial Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Financial Analytics industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

