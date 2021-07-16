Financial administration NRW implements disaster decree | free press

Dozens of people in North Rhine-Westphalia have died as a result of the flood. The number of people who have lost their belongings is probably significantly higher. The state government wants to help them.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – The financial administration of North Rhine-Westphalia has entered into force a disaster decree to relieve the citizens affected by the storm. According to Friday’s announcement, more than 30 fiscal support measures are possible with the decree.

Companies and individuals can use special depreciation options during the reconstruction. Replacing household effects and clothing and repairing damage to owner-occupied homes can also be taken into account as an extraordinary tax burden.

The tax authorities should also accommodate the taxpayers concerned with tax deferrals and reduced advances. “With the measures from the disaster decree, we can help quickly and unbureaucratically where help is urgently needed. Direct support to affected citizens is our top priority,” said Finance Minister Lutz Lienenkämper (CDU).