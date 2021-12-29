Finally, it is necessary to present a negative test in order to be able to attend cultural events

Finally, it is necessary to present a negative test in order to be able to attend cultural events

Finally, it is necessary to present a negative test in order to be able to attend cultural events

A note from the Directorate-General for Health indicated that entry was only possible with a vaccination card, but that was a mistake.

After all, you need a test to go to the cinema.

A note posted on the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) website on Tuesday 28 December suggested that access to cultural events would only be possible on presentation of a vaccination card. Such information contradicted what the government announced when it presented the latest measures to combat the pandemic. However, the document has already been revised and supplemented.

“The General Directorate for Health (DGS) makes it clear that between December 25th and the 2nd harvest),” he explains on the website.

“By mistake, a version of guideline 028/2020 was published, which was not updated in points 16 and 17, and guideline 014/2021, in number 14, which clarifies the rules for access to these events and which meanwhile on . The DGS website has been replaced, ”he continues.

The publication of this information led several media outlets to say that only a certificate or test was sufficient to attend cultural events. This was not correct because the DGS document had been poorly updated.