Finally, Horizon 2, Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart indicate their release time

Although the PlayStation 5 is planned for November 12th, the catalog is missing real exclusive products. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, titles that must embody important exclusive products but will not be available immediately. However, the games indicate their release time.

four major releases for 2021

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product with a minimum value of € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard coll, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

With a new advertisement, this time “New Worlds To Explore”, Sony has clarified the release periods for four games: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West. The first three are slated for the first half of 2021 when Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West releases in the second half of 2021. Sony takes the opportunity to nonetheless remind that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls will be released on November 12th, next.

Long-awaited games that will therefore compose the catalog of PlayStation 5 exclusive games for 2021. An advertisement in which many are missing. Finally, slightly teased E3, God of War: Ragnarok is not mentioned. Like Final Fantasy XVI or Project Athia, the formidable Square Enix title in which a woman ruled the roots and had to face various enemies such as wolves or dragons.

Absentee who should therefore not come out in 2021. And even if these projects were planned for the end of next year, it is very likely that the coronavirus pandemic affected their developments. Sony is therefore giving us an appointment with four exclusives in 2021. It remains to be seen whether any delays can be expected. It goes without saying that everything depends on the development of the coronavirus pandemic.