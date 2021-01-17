Finally good news for the release

The Godzilla vs Kong release date has been changed again. Good news or bad news? We explain everything to you.

Two of the most famous 7th Art monsters will compete on HBO Max and in theaters across the United States: Godzilla and Kong. The film Godzilla vs Kong will mark the first major clash between the two giants, despite a crossover in Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla II: King of the Monsters and Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island.

The release date for the next Warner Bros. had been postponed to May 21, 2021 due to the coronavirus. Recently, Warner and Legendary Pictures decided to simultaneously release the film on the SVoD HBO Max platform and in theaters, bringing the date forward to March 26, 2021.

TRAILER, WHERE ARE YOU?

The film has seen a few twists in the past since production started two years ago. The release date was postponed several times, only a few images revealed (despite some previews during the last Comic Con Experience) legal problems with the hybrid release. There is also the question of the trailer, which is still missing two months before d-day.

Hopefully this trailer will fall off soon to calm the enthusiasm of the fans and give them something concrete to feed these monster verses. This is news that will inspire you, but only across the Atlantic. Unfortunately, there are no cinemas opening in sight for the French fan base, and HBO Max is not yet available in the hex. We must therefore be patient.

