Finally a release date for season 2

The anime by MAPPA Studios has been a real success over the past year, as evidenced by the various awards the work has received at the Anime Awards organized by Crunchyroll, winning prizes in the categories “Best Fighting Scene”, “Best Action”. , “Best Female Character” and “Best Character Design”. And good news for fans, it seems that a date has finally been set for the second season of this long-awaited anime.

the return of the exorcists is finally announced

A few days ago, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were already overjoyed to learn that the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, released in Japan in December 2021, will hit our French cinemas from March 16th this year. This film will then be an opportunity for fans to discover in a little more detail the story adapted from the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami.

And the second piece of good news: Jujutsu Kaisen recently announced that a second season is in the pipeline. The work’s creator wanted to celebrate the news by sharing a sketch of Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

In this post on Twitter, therefore, we can read that the broadcast of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled for around February 2023, in which we will find the adventures of the protagonist Yuji Itadori accompanied by his comrades. Since Akutami’s manga is still being published, there is enough material to use it for the upcoming second season, which is planned for next winter.

TV アニメ『#呪術廻戦』第2期 2023年放送決定!!

さらに原作者・芥見下々先生より劇場版大ヒットと第2期決定のお祝いイラスト&コントが刀!

そして、TVアニメ第1期が4/3より毎週日曜午後5時にMBS/TBS系列にて放送!また、2/23(水)19時～おにな!

詳細はこちらu25bchttps://t.co/SidBIxGfVE pic.twitter.com/MlWFoGuaHs

February 12, 2022

jujutsu kaisen: in the next “big three”?

Jujutsu Kaisen first appeared in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 and made a name for himself very quickly, thanks in particular to his anime adaptation in late 2019. But the manga is no slouch either, as it has achieved the feat with almost 31 million copies sold it is the most popular franchise of 2021 in Japan, surpassing the famous Kimetsu no Yaiba, aka Demon Slayer, the title’s previous content for two consecutive years.

Though season two has been announced, it looks like fans will have to wait until early next year to once again delve deep into the wanderings of young Itadori and his fellow exorcists. That remains understandable, however, given MAPPA Studios’ fairly busy schedule. While the studios are currently unveiling their latest work with the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin (aka Attack on Titan), the Japanese animation studio is also working on new licenses such as Hell’s Paradise, Dance Dance Dancer or the long-awaited anime Chainsaw Man.

Are you excited for the return of Jujutsu Kaisen? Which scenes from Gege Akutami’s manga are you looking forward to the most? Please let us know in the comments! And to continue in the same topic, if you want to discover the ranking of the most watched anime in Japan in the last year, it’s right here.