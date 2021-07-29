finally a first visual and a release date for the Marvel series

A few weeks after the end of Loki, we finally discover the first visual and release date of Hawkeye, one of the Disney + series that has the most expectations.

Soon

2021 is a particularly rich year, to say the least, for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While phase 4 of the MCU with Black Widow has finally started, postponed several times due to the health context, the next MCU films are planned for this year (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home) are promising to say the least.

Importantly, the MCU made its debut on Disney + this year with the series WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki. Series that was very well received by the public and critics, and which had the privilege of revealing the main lines of Phase 4. A few days after Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the animated series What If …? that the Hawkeye series will be released very soon.

In fact, the series will land on Disney + from November 24th, 2021 (confirming this important decision by the streaming platform). But that’s not the only surprise the series has in store for us, as Marvel, through Entertainment Weekly, revealed the first Hawkeye visual.

We can see Clint Barton and his daughter Kate bowing in hand. A first picture that perfectly illustrates the main themes of the series: in addition to evoking parenting (Clint is the only Avengers who has children with Tony Stark), the series will also deal with broadcasting. Like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series will shake up the Avengers lineup as Kate Barton succeeds her father and becomes the new Hawkeye.

There is no doubt that the tragic death of Natacha Romanoff will haunt the character in the series. We also know that in the eight episodes of the series we will see a Clint Barton in great trouble, as evidenced by the post-credits scene of the film Black Widow, the content of which we will not reveal here.

Hawkeye will undoubtedly take its own place in the Disney + franchise. In fact, like Natacha Romanoff, Clint Barton has never had a work that revolved around his character. While he was among the first six Avengers, he was often treated as a minor character. His absence from Avengers: Infinity War was very noticeable.

Anyway, we can’t wait to get to know Hawkeye, and like in previous Marvel series, we’ll be putting together a weekly rundown of the things not to be missed. Don’t hesitate to take a look at the final episode of the Loki series.