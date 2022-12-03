Final ‘Destiny 2’ Season 19 Evidence And Predictions Ahead Of Another ‘Secret’ Launch

Future 2 Bungie

At this level, it’s clear that regardless of many of the fanbase not likely having fun with this idea, Bungie is about to launch one other season of Future 2 with primarily zero advertising or promotion or something main as much as it, shrouding all story elements in secrecy for the third season in a row.

As Friday reset got here and went in Future 2 this week, no trailers arrived. The TWAB had extra sandbox information, however nothing in regards to the contents of the season. In order that leaves Monday, the day earlier than, or Tuesday, the day of, for a reveal. I received’t go into why I discover this gorgeous bizarre and annoying for the fiftieth time, as an alternative, I’m simply going to make some remaining predictions primarily based on the tiny scraps of data we’ve extracted from the previous few weeks.

ALLIES: Ana/Rasputin – There are no less than a pair clues that Rasputin will return this season after being absent from the storyline since Past Gentle. Ana evacuated him from Mars in an engram and has supposedly been constructing him a physique.

Within the Eliknsi Quarter occasion, the sweeper bots that arrived to scrub up the place (doing a fairly poor job) have been Rasputin Seraph frames from Season of the Worthy, stamped along with his brand.

The logo for the Quarter occasion had a binary code hidden in it (one other Rasputin trace, I’d say) that mentioned “The Copper Scroll,” a reference to a Useless Sea Scroll that was a treasure map.

Lastly, Bungie simply mentioned within the TWAB that Seraph rounds will start dropping on extra weapons, indicating Rasputin IKELOS weapons could also be returning or we could also be getting new ones.

We additionally know Rasputin has data of Nephele Stronghold, aka Neomuna, forward of our arrival there in Lightfall.

ENEMIES: Hive/Lucent Hive – Some indicators point out that we’re going to be taking up the Hive this subsequent season.

Bungie went out of its strategy to lately point out the “risk of Xivu Arath” looming, the Hive God of Conflict who has barely been talked about this whole 12 months in any respect, and has not been marketed to have a task in Lightfall.

We discovered that the seasonal artifact for subsequent season has the Lucent Finisher mod which was about killing Lucent Hive in Witch Queen, implying they might be an enemy subsequent season. The Lucent Hive are being managed by Immaru, Savathun’s ghost, not Xivu Arath, final we checked. It’s attainable the 2 factions are in battle.

LOCATION: Europa – Most likely much less laborious proof right here, only a hunch. We all know it’s a Stasis-focused season with Stasis artifact mods, so why not return to the birthplace of Stasis, Europa, which we barely go to today, regardless that it’s arguably Future’s finest zone.

If the Rasputin/Ana storyline is occurring, and we’re not going again to Mars, I may think about Ana fishing round within the outdated Clovis Bray services to construct Rasputin his new physique eventually, which might be fairly neat.

Bungie has modified its Discord banner picture to Europa. Nonetheless, if Bungie doesn’t need to transfer Lucent Hive different locations, we could also be going again to Savathun’s Throne World as an alternative.

That’s all I’ve bought. Sure, a lot of my predictions haven’t panned out previously, however hey, some have! And there are an excellent quantity of clues right here, even when advertising itself has been non-existent.

