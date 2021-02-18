Filtration & Separation Market Outlook – 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Filtration & Separation Market by Type and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global filtration & separation market size was valued at $89.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $116.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The filtration & separation refers to the removal and elevation of airborne and waterborne pollutant and particles. The constant operation in the industrial sector produces minute particles, chemicals, dust, and other allergens, which pollute air and water. Thus, there is a need of efficient filtration & separation for filtering out the unnecessary effluents with the help of filter media. Industrial gases are also needed to be filtered from impurities to improve the quality of the manufactured commodities.

In addition, air filters are also used across pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Therefore, the higher importance of air filters in hospitals and pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing increases the need for air filters. Moreover, the growth in overall healthcare spending also results in higher demand for air filters, which in turn drives the growth for filtration & separation market.

The global filtration & separation market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the market is segmented as gas and liquid, and air. By type, the gas and liquid segment garnered the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, and the air segment is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding air and water pollution around the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for filtration & separation market expansion.

By end-user, it is divided into industrial process, HVAC, life sciences, water and wastewater, and transportation. By region, the filtration & separation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players profiled in the filtration & separation market report include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Eaton, Freudenberg, Lydall, Inc., Mann+Hummel, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Porvair Plc.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging filtration & separation market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the filtration & separation market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global filtration & separation market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the global filtration & separation market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the filtration & separation industry.

