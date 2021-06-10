Filtration and Contamination Control Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Filtration and Contamination Control Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Filtration and Contamination Control industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Filtration and Contamination Control Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global filtration and contamination control market to grow at a substantial CAGR OF 5.80% in the forecast period of 2019 – 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rapid growth owing to fast paced industrialization and strict regulations pertaining to the environmental protection. The market is significantly being driven by the higher efficiency performance products.

Controls of filtration and contamination in manufacturing procedures and the automotive sector are extremely important. To satisfy the high quality of the products, the ongoing need to reduce the amount of contamination in liquids and fuel to improve the equipment’s efficiency is of utmost significance. These products are frequently incorporated into different verticals to reduce operating costs by eliminating waste and thus enhancing the service life of machinery. The market is driven significantly by higher efficiency performance products and rigid environmental regulations. The emerging alternatives such as electric vehicles, however, restrict market growth.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth owing to fast paced industrialization is driving the market growth

Strict regulation pertaining to the environmental protection is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Increasing usage of higher efficiency performance products are fueling the growth of the market

Growing demand for cleaner fuels is driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

Electric vehicles will restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Filtration and Contamination Control Market

By Filtration Type

Liquid Filtration

Air Filtration

By Customer Type

Aftermarket

EOM

By Application

Engine On Road Agriculture Construction Mining & Marine

Industrial Aerospace Power generation Gas turbine Industrial machinery



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the market:

In June 2019, Filtermist International Ltd, an industrial air filtration specialist based in Telford, has completed an arrangement to purchase Carter Environmental Engineers (CEE) Ltd’s air services division’s assets The purchase involves the rights to produce the Carter range of dust removal machinery which includes dry dust filters, benches and booths and wet collectors. Dust extraction is a huge growth area for Filtermist International

In January 2016, CamField Lab and In-Situ Testing technology to show Camfil filters ‘ superior capacity to enhance IAQ and produce increased filter effectiveness over time. They have conducted numerous field experiments. This contrasts with competitive product that uses coarse fiber media that relies on a strong electrostatic charge to attempt to enhance IAQ. It provides higher filter efficiency throughout their service life in the air handling unit

Competitive Analysis

Global filtration and contamination control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of filtration and contamination control market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global filtration and contamination control market are Mann+Hummel Holding GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., Cummins Inc., Pall Corporation., Filtration Group Corporation, Eaton, CECO Environmental., DTA, The Lee Company, Camfil, CLARCOR Industrial Air, Filtermist International Limited, Carter Environmental Engineers Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation., SAE International., Sprint Engineering & Lubricants Limited, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, FTC™ Houston among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Filtration and Contamination Control report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Filtration and Contamination Control market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Filtration and Contamination Control market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Filtration and Contamination Control market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Filtration and Contamination Control market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Filtration and Contamination Control market.

