Filters and Components Market is Expected to Reach USD 32,938.78 Million by 2027

Global filters & components market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 32,938.78 million by 2027.

Growing demand for the faster telecommunication network services is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market. Industry is offering new products for the improvement of the network connectivity which is driving the market growth.

Increasing demand for faster network services and compact size filters & components is augmenting the market growth. Such new technological advancement is augmenting the market growth. Increasing demand for high speed internet connectivity solutions and the advent of 5G technology is also accelerating the filters & components market growth.

This filters & components market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Global Filters & Components Market Scope and Market Size

Filters & components market is segmented on the basis of product type, frequency, connectivity technology and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the filters & components market is segmented into surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, RF Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filters, ceramic filters and others. In 2020, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters accounted for the largest market share as these filters & components are widely used by telecom industry. Availability of the flexible mounting and medium frequency coverage is helping the segment to dominate the market.

On the basis of frequency, the filters & components market is segmented into low, medium, high and very high. In 2020, medium frequency filters are dominating the market owing to the major adoption in smartphones, laptops and others with permitted legal support by the governments.

On the basis of connectivity technology, the filters & components market is segmented into cellular technology, ISM, Wi-Fi, GNSS, bluetooth and others. In 2020, cellular technology segment is dominating the market as it provides enhanced connectivity for electronics devices and helps to improve the connectivity with speed.

On the basis of end use, the filters & components market is segmented into mobile communications, wireless connectivity, satellite navigation & communications, broadcasting for civil, industrial and military application. In 2020, the mobile communications segment is dominating the market as the industry is growing at tremendous rate with rising count of connections and requirement for the high speed internet.

Filters & Components Market Country Level Analysis

Filters & components market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, frequency, connectivity technology and end use.

The countries covered in filters & components market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

The U.S. accounted largest market share for the RF surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters type segment as the growing adoption of smartphones and electronic devices creates major demand for advanced filters & components designs. Germany accounted largest market share for RF surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters segment in Europe owing to the demand for the wireless connectivity network to achieve fast speed for home and businesses. However, Japan accounted largest market share in Asia-Pacific for the solution for RF surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters segment due to the growing industrial automation and requirement for the faster internet services to adopt advanced technology.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand for Small Sized Filters & Components Amongst the Industries

Filters & components market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in filters & components and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the filters & components market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Filters & Components Market Share Analysis

Filters & components market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global filters & components market.

The major players covered in the report are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Molex, Microsemi (a subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc.), Qorvo, Inc, Anatech Electronics, Inc., API Technologies Corp., Crystek Corporation, CTS Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SAWTRON Inc., RFM Integrated Device, Inc., RALTRON ELECTRONICS, ECS Inc. International, Abracon, Johanson Technology, Microsaw OY, Euroquartz Ltd, Cobham Limited, Syworks Solutions, Inc., TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., TDK Corporation, Wainwright Instruments GmbH, KYOCERA Corporation, Hangzhou Freqcontrol Electronic Technology Ltd., ITF Co., Ltd., SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., SUNTSU ELECTRONICS, INC. and Taoglas, among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of filters & components market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Cobham Limited company introduced new RF filter portfolio for the market with high performance is suitable for high power handling, surface mount packaging and other applications. It supports the frequency ranges up to 50 gigahertz for the operations. Company enhanced their offering of filter solution for the global market.

In March 2019, Anatech Electronics, Inc. company introduced new 62.5 MHZ IF saw filter, 537-563 MHZ / 2432-2480 Mhz duplexer and 2050 / 2250 Mhz ceramic duplexer filter product for the market. Company strengthened the product portfolio for the customers.

New product development, expansion and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for filters & components.

Major Highlights of Filters and Components market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Filters and Components market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Filters and Components market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Filters and Components market.

