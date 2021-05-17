Filomena Cautela’s new program has a name and a premiere date

RTP announced the announcement this Monday, May 17th and is just minutes away. There will be six episodes.

It’s the moderator’s new project.

Filomena Cautela’s long awaited new program for RTP1 debuts on May 29th is called “Programa Cautelar”, as the public broadcaster announced on Monday May 17th. It will be the first format that the moderator conducts after “Quem Quer Ser” -Millionaire? “.

The first season will contain six weekly episodes that will be broadcast on Saturday evenings immediately after the news broadcast. Online misinformation, the television audience’s war, and racism will be some of the topics covered.

Filomena Cautela was the face of “5 To Midnight” for several years. He also presented “I Love Portugal” and several special RTP shows, from the Song Festival (and Eurovision itself) to the Play Awards Gala.