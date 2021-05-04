Filomena Cautela has already started promoting her new program on RTP

Nothing is known yet, but it is certain that there will be guests. Check out the teaser posted on the moderator’s social networks.

Filomena Cautela is expected to be back on TV soon.

Filomena Cautela’s new program on RTP1 is still unknown, but the presenter has already started promoting it on her social networks. A teaser was posted this Monday, May 3rd, in which no information is released – as the revealing parts have been cut off – but which suggests that the premiere may be coming soon.

“Now it really has to make its debut. The greatest madness I’ve made as a moderator. Maybe the last, ”Filomena Cautela wrote on Instagram.

Although her identity was not disclosed, the host confirmed that the program will have an initial guest, meaning it will be a multi-participatory format.