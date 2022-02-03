Filmmaker and critic Lauro António has died

He was 79 years old and also directed festivals, was an essayist and professor in the field of cinema.

According to “Público”, Lauro António died this Thursday, February 3rd. The filmmaker, critic, essayist, teacher and cultural promoter died ‘suddenly’ at the age of 79. During his directing career, he has directed films such as Manhã Submersa, O Vestido Cor de Fogo, Landscape Without Boats and Mãe Genoveva.

He was director of film festivals such as the Lisbon International Festival, Festroia or FACE. Last year he opened the Casa das Imagens Lauro António in Setúbal. The filmmaker’s collection is available there.

The material donated to the community includes books, films, photographs, posters and objects related to the cinema area. Lauro António was responsible for the Casa das Imagens project, which included a program of film cycles, debates and book publications.

Lauro António inspired a character created by Herman José named Lauro Dérmio, who appeared regularly in some sketches.