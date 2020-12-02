Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market Segments, Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape and Snapshot Analysis by 2026

Toronto, Canada: – According to the market forecast report, the global consumption of LED professional lighting lamps/fixtures reached $256.5 million in 2018. During the forecast period, the value of the LED fixtures with lamps is expected to increase to $507 million in the year 2028. Market forecast data in the study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

The worldwide value of LED-based production lighting in the Television/Broadcast segment reached $152 million in 2018, compared to nearly $72.2 million in the Motion Picture (film) category and the remainder in the Videography industry segment. The TV/Broadcast industry sector is continuously challenged with expenditure reduction, due mainly to the decline in advertisement revenue; however, paid subscription-based TV, supplements the television sector in terms of upgrades in lighting.

High performance TV/Broadcast cameras require professional-grade lighting to achieve the highest expectations for Slow Motion and High Definition (HD) TV standard-based production; therefore, along with the goal of energy-efficiency, LED-based lighting is proving to be the next-generation winning technology-choice for use in sport arenas and stadiums.

TV/Broadcast stations worldwide continue to retrofit their studios with LED-based production lights, to improve the picture quality with the new HDTV-based requirements. Also, other benefits of LED lighting versus the incumbent lighting is the consumption of less electrical power, since LEDs use less energy and also less air conditioning is required since heat generated by LED lights is negligible.

LED production lights in the motion picture/film category is driven by requirements for lighting effects and set lighting, mainly because of its flexibility. A single light source can generate a great variety of colors. Additionally, continuous cost/performance improvements driven by technological advancements are driving the LED lighting fixture market from a niche-only solution to a general use solution.

Applications The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):

Broadcast/Television

Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

Videography

The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

Market Forecast, By Light Shape and Size This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:

Small LED Light

o Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch)

o Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)

Large LED Light

o Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)

o Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)

