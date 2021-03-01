Filling Equipment Market Worth $23,499.4 million in 2027 | Business Growth, Revenue and Global Industry Insights

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Filling Equipment Market by Sales Type, Process Type, Product Type and End-user Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global filling equipment market size accounted for $17.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 35.6% share of the global filling equipment industry, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1014

Filling equipment are the machines used for filling solid, semi-solid and liquid form of products in the holding containers such as box, bag, pouch or bottle. Filling equipment is convenient for large scale filling of the containers at high speed and with accurate measurement. A large scale production of any material or substance generally takes a lot of time to be filled in the containers. However, filling machines make this work easy, fast and with greater accuracy.

Growth in demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical products have led the manufacturing companies to increase the speed of their lines. Hence, there is an increase in demand for the filling equipment, which enables rapid filling of the material while maintaining the accuracy of volume and weight in the containers such as box, bag, pouch, and bottle. Therefore growing need for increased production output is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of filling equipment is anticipated to impede the filling equipment market growth. The high cost is mainly due to atomization of the equipment using programmable logic controller (PLC), feedback systems, and use of software increases the cost. Further, some of the food and beverages require aseptic filling equipment that is expensive. However, growing focus of governments on development of small and medium enterprises is expected to provide the filling equipment market opportunity to grow in future.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1014

Key Segments

The market for filling equipment market industry is segmented into sales type, process type, product type, end user and region. By sales type, it is bifurcated into new machinery and spare parts. By process type, it is segregated into manual, semi-automatic and automatic. By product type, it is differentiated into solid, semi-solid and liquid. By end-user industry, it is categorized into food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, chemical and others (tobacco, tissue and homecare). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players

The key players analyzed in the global filling equipment market are Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Coesia S.p.A, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, JBT, Krones AG, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Salzgitter AG (KHS Group), Scholle IPN, Syntegon Technology GmbH and Tetra Laval International S.A.Majority of the players have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, and product launch.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1014

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.