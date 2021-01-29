Filling Coatings Market Research Report 2020

This report focuses on Filling Coatings volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Filling Coatings market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The global Filling Coatings market is valued at 20330 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 25070 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and Australia etc.

Market Segment Analysis

Segment by Type, the Filling Coatings market is segmented into

Bean Based

Cocoa & Chocolates

Fats & Oils

Fruit

Nut Based

Others

Bean based product occupied the largest sales share of 36.02% in 2018, mainly used in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Malay cuisine. Following by the cocoa & chocolates and fats & oils, separately occupied about sales share of 23.14% and 10.35% in 2018.

Filling Coatings market Segment by Application

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Snacks and Nutritional Bars

Dairy & Desserts

Others

The major applications of filling coatings are bakery products, confectionery, snacks and nutritional bars, dairy & desserts and others. Globally, the sales share of each application area of filling coatings is 22.43%, 18.27%, 20.07%, 6.91% and 32.32% in 2018.

Filling Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

The Filling Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major players in global Filling Coatings market include:

Cargill

Barry Callebaut

Nestle

ADM

Olam

AAK

Luying

Kyo-Nichi Todai Foods

Fuji Oil

AGRANA

Bunge Loders Croklaan

Jiuhe Food

DuPont

The key regions covered in the Filling Coatings market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Filling Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

