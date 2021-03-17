File Sharing Market Technological Improvements Steering Growth during 2020-2026

“

Market Snapshot

According to research analysis, Global File Sharing Software Market was accounted for USD 4,033.0 Million, and it is projected to exhibit a 26.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The major factor responsible for the growth of the Global File Sharing Market is developments in digital technology and the growing adoption of BYOD in recent years. The increasing demand for cloud-enabled, mobility-optimized enterprise file sync-and-share and scalable, secure content collaboration capabilities are expected to create many lucrative opportunities for file sharing in recent years.

Global File Sharing Software Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy market growth during the review period owing to the rising focus of vendors on file sharing. The major market players of the global file-sharing market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dropbox Inc., Citrix File share Inc., and IBM Corporation. These companies focus on delivering advanced and innovative products to acquire the highest market share which in turn increases the competition among the existing players and is expected to remain intense during the assessment period. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based services is an opportunity identified for this market. However, the major restraining factor for the market is the concern over data security because of the third-party vendor's involvement.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major Players of the Global File Sharing Market are IBM Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), DropBox (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), BOX (US), Citrix Systems Inc. (US), Owncloud GmbH (Germany), Intralinks Holdings Inc. (US), Huddle (UK), Tresorit (Hungary), Onehub (US), Securedocs Inc. (US), Opendrive (US), Droplr (US), Wetransfer (Netherlands)

Market Segmentation

Global File Sharing Market has been classified into Type, Deployment, Services, End User, Vertical, and Region.

In terms of type, the global market has been divided into system native, client-server, peer-to-peer, and others. By deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Depending on services, the file-sharing market has been sub-segmented into managed service and professional service.

The end-user segment categorized the file sharing market into enterprise users, individual users, and government. By vertical segment, the file sharing market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, it & telecommunication, education & research, media & entertainment, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to drive the largest market owing to the leading market in 2018.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global file sharing market has been classified into the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific exhibits the largest market for file sharing software owing to the number of developing and potential markets in China, Japan, and India. These developing economies are expected to register significant market development in terms of digitization, thereby creating growth opportunities for file sharing software vendors.

North America contributes to the second-largest market of the global file sharing market due to the presence of many file sharing software providers and notable investments by government and enterprise users. The US drives the largest share of the regional market. The rest of the world region comprises South America and the Middle East & Africa.

