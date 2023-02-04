Fight between Magic, Timberwolves leads to 5 players ejected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A combat broke out and punches had been thrown in the course of the sport between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening.

5 gamers had been ejected following the brawl, which began in entrance of the Orlando bench late within the third quarter. Minnesota guard Austin Rivers and Magic heart Mo Bamba had been the preliminary gamers concerned, and it spilled over to incorporate a number of others on the courtroom.

Rivers, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince had been ejected from the Timberwolves. Jalen Suggs was tossed together with Bamba for Orlando.

Replays confirmed Rivers proper in entrance of the Magic bench as play was ongoing on the far finish of the courtroom. Bamba got here off the bench and video confirmed Rivers throwing punches at Bamba. Suggs later pulled Rivers away and swung him to the courtroom. McDaniels and Prince joined the scrum.

A couple of minutes earlier, Rivers missed a 3-point try from in entrance of the Orlando bench, and Bamba and Markelle Fultz could possibly be seen reacting to the miss.

The combat got here one evening after an on-court altercation between Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Brooks swung and struck Mitchell within the groin space in the course of the third quarter Thursday after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the ground. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks after which shoving him.

Each gamers had been ejected from Cleveland’s 128-113 win. Afterward, Mitchell accused Brooks of being a grimy participant.

The NBA introduced punishments for each gamers Friday, with Brooks getting suspended one sport with out pay and Mitchell fined $20,000.

