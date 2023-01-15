“Fight a real fighter KSI”

UK YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ “KSI” took one more stride in his already illustrious influencer boxing profession after dropping FaZe Temperrr to the canvas inside two minutes of their battle.

The empathetic win, dubbed “unbelievable” by DAZN, took the net world by storm, garnering a foray of reactions from creators across the globe. This was JJ’s sixth cross-over boxing match and his fifth victory general. With previous victories in opposition to Logan Paul and now Temperrr, JJ has firmly established himself as one of many prime faces of influencer boxing.

Reacting to his newest victory, Darren “IShowSpeed,” who has a quite pleasant and comical rivalry with the boxer, said:

“Struggle an actual fighter KSI”

KSI drops FaZe Temperrr within the first spherical, leaving the boxing group surprised

KSI, who was initially contracted to a battle in opposition to Dillon Danis, dealt a vicious knockout blow to FaZe Temperrr to assert his fifth crossover boxing victory. After buying and selling jabs within the first couple of minutes of the spherical, JJ determined to finish the match in double fast time. This was his fastest-recorded victory.

Following the empathic victory in the primary occasion of Misfits Boxing 004, the net group shared a number of reactions. To begin off, Jake Paul, usually thought of KSI’s largest nemesis, reacted by suggesting that he loved watching JJ win in hopes of getting their very own battle.

I really like when KSI wins as a result of it provides him extra confidence for him to truly get within the ring with me. I really like when KSI wins as a result of it provides him extra confidence for him to truly get within the ring with me.

The elder of the Paul brothers, Logan, additionally posted his response following JJ’s win over Temperrr. Posting an image of PRIME Hydration, the duo’s enterprise enterprise, Logan Paul tweeted:

About to look at probably the most hydrated man in boxing transfer to 4-0 tonight 🥊 @KSI About to watch the most hydrated man in boxing move to 4-0 tonight 🥊 @KSI https://t.co/6K6BxBmxAq

Recognizing the brutal victory, on-line reporter Jake Fortunate posted:

KSI simply bodied FaZe Temperrr pricey lord KSI simply bodied FaZe Temperrr pricey lord

Derek Chisora, a British skilled fighter who not too long ago took on Tyson Fury, additionally posted a video recording JJ’s immediate response to the victory:

JJ’s youthful brother, Deji, additionally shared a heartwarming tweet stating that he was “proud” of JJ. He wrote:

Sidemen, JJ’s YouTube group took to its account to share a tweet within the spirit of the sport:

What an evening. Massive respect to @Temperrr for stepping in and taking the battleWhat an evening. Massive respect to @Temperrr for stepping in and taking the battle 👊 What an evening.

The FaZe clan returned the favor by sharing a video of the 2 fighters embracing. A real sporting second:

Listed below are a number of the different related reactions to the battle:

Oh my god.. assertion made KSI is evolving Oh my god.. assertion made KSI is evolving 👀

KSI knocks Faze out simply within the first spherical. Yellow shorts had no enterprise being in a fundamental occasion battle with JJ KSI knocks Faze out simply within the first spherical. Yellow shorts had no enterprise being in a fundamental occasion battle with JJ https://t.co/g3DrOWxo8a

@KSI must battle on the #Misfits005 occasion No accidents

Straightforward win May as nicely go once more subsequent month in opposition to Fournier After which battle once more in July/Aug Get the Rounds in!!!! @KSI must battle on the #Misfits005 occasion No accidents Straightforward winMight as nicely go once more subsequent month in opposition to FournierAnd then battle once more in July/Aug Get the Rounds in!!!!

With KSI claiming one more win to additional his boxing aspirations, followers anticipate the latter to tackle Jake Paul someday later this yr. The Sidemen member has already said his intentions to tackle the American by the tip of 2023. It stays to be seen if JJ will characteristic within the subsequent Misfits Boxing occasion in February.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



