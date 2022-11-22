FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador followers on the World Cup opening sport led FIFA to open the primary disciplinary case of the match on Tuesday.

FIFA mentioned the cost was introduced “because of chants” on the sport towards Qatar on Sunday and cited the part of its disciplinary code coping with discrimination.

The chants have been reportedly directed at Chile, which introduced a authorized case forward of the World Cup to attempt to take Ecuador’s place.

FIFA gave no timetable for coping with the case towards the Ecuadorian soccer federation, which is held answerable for fan habits at video games.

Ecuador followers additionally drew international consideration to their chants in Spanish of “we wish beer” in the course of the workforce’s 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium. It was a reference to FIFA and Qatari organizers banning the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums.

___

AP World Cup protection: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports