FC Barcelona has traditionally been one of many high sides in FIFA, and followers will likely be hoping for extra of the identical in FIFA 23. Nevertheless, with the current Xbox glitch, they may not have to attend any longer to see how their membership is rated within the upcoming recreation.

With simply over a month to go earlier than the sport’s launch, EA Sports activities already has a problem to cope with. To everybody’s shock, the complete recreation was just lately made obtainable to some members of EA Play, inflicting a frenzy of leaks and divulges on Twitter.

This can be a huge oversight on EA’s half, and has since been fastened. Nevertheless, some leakers managed to disclose rankings for all of the outstanding golf equipment within the recreation.

FC Barcelona have been one of many groups to have their FIFA 23 rankings leaked throughout Xbox glitch

FC Barcelona had an underwhelming 2021/22 season, with their talisman Lionel Messi departing for PSG resulting from monetary impositions. Nevertheless, underneath the management of Joan Laporta, the staff has made some optimistic adjustments over the previous few months.

The membership has bolstered its ranks with new signings in key areas of the pitch, enhancing each assault and protection with gamers reminiscent of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

This spectacular rebuild has translated over to the digital pitch as effectively, with leaks displaying a bunch of upgrades throughout the board in FIFA 23.

FC Barcelona squad rankings in FIFA 23

The gamers are at present rated:

Robert Lewandoski – 91

Marc Andre Ter Stegen – 88

Frenkie De Jong – 87

Pedri – 85

Memphis Depay – 85

Sergio Busquets – 85

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 85

Jordi Alba- 85

Franck Kessie – 84

Jules Kounde – 84

Ousmane Dembele – 83

Raphinha – 83

Ronald Araujo – 83

Gerard Pique – 83

Andreas Christensen – 82

Ferran Torres – 82

Sergino Dest – 77

Inaki Pena – 72

These rankings counsel that FC Barcelona will retain their spot as a powerhouse in FIFA 23 regardless of their current struggles.

Below Xavi’s stewardship, the membership have made a promising begin to the season following a stellar pre-season marketing campaign. Their new signings have been proving their price for the membership already, with Robert Lewandowski at present main the race for La Liga’s golden boot. The Polish marksman is already justifying his spot as one of many highest rated gamers in FIFA 23.

Many will likely be hoping that FC Barcelona can do justice to their beneficiant rankings in actual life as effectively. After a powerful begin to the 2022/23 season, their leaked squad sheet will certainly inspire followers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul