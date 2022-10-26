FIFA 23 Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) cards released, Kylian Mbappe earns first special card of season

Crew of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) has been launched in FIFA 23’s Final Crew, and the squad is headlined by cowl star Kylian Mbappe. That is by far one of the best and most fascinating TOTW squad within the present sport cycle and options among the greatest names on the planet.

Following an entertaining week of footballing motion, EA Sports activities has acknowledged and is celebrating the contributions of one of the best high performers throughout the highest leagues. Kylian Mbappe was on fireplace for Paris Saint-Germain towards league opponents Ajaccio, scoring two targets in a convincing 3-0 victory. Nonetheless, he isn’t the one high-profile identify to be included within the squad, as TOTW 6 encompasses a host of overpowered playing cards in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Crew of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) consists of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and extra

What playing cards are included in TOTW 6 of FIFA 23?

In relation to FIFA 23 Final Crew, few names are larger and extra intimidating than Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s gold model is already among the many greatest attackers in your entire title. And along with his newest boosted particular model, he’ll undoubtedly be an especially coveted merchandise in-game.

The weekend additionally noticed a large fixture within the type of Manchester United towards Chelsea. Whereas the sport led to a draw, it was replete with its fair proportion of thrills, together with a late stoppage-time equalizer from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. This has earned him inclusion in TOTW 6, making him the second-highest-rated card within the squad behind Mbappe.

Listed here are all of the objects within the TOTW 6 squad:

Kylian Mbappe – 92

Casemiro – 90

Lautaro Martinez – 87

Jude Bellingham – 86

Matthijs de Ligt – 86

Ousmane Dembele – 85

Antoine Griezmann – 85

Alexandre Lacazette – 84

Vincenzo Grifo – 84

Steven Berghuis – 84

Timothy Castagne – 84

Odysseas Vlachodimos – 84

Adrien Rabiot – 83

Adam Marusic – 82

Dean Henderson – 82

Brahim Diaz – 82

Denis Bouanga – 81

Florian Lejeune – 81

Romain Del Castillo – 79

Tom Bradshaw – 77

Renzo Lopez – 76

Manuel Palacios – 76

Doru Popadiuc – 74

The squad encompasses a highly-rated lineup and has spectacular playing cards throughout the board in all areas of the pitch. The upcoming Weekend League in FUT 23 will undoubtedly be closely contested, with players seeking to safe a few of these gamers for his or her squads, together with the elusive in-form Kylian Mbappe.

That are one of the best playing cards in TOTW 6?

Evidently, Kylian Mbappe is one of the best card accessible on this TOTW squad. His effectiveness in FIFA 23 is second to none, and an improve to his base attributes will solely increase his viability additional.

Ousmane Dembele is among the many most overpowered attackers in FIFA 23 regardless of being simply 83-rated. The Frenchman has a singular mixture of five-star expertise and a five-star weak foot, making him extraordinarily deadly in-game. His 85-rated in-form model will certainly be one to be careful for as properly.

Among the many different high playing cards within the squad are Lautaro Martinez, Jude Bellingham, Matthijs de Ligt, and Antoine Griezmann. Bellingham’s base gold model has amazingly well-rounded attributes, and his inclusion in TOTW 6 solely serves to make him even higher. Alternatively, Matthijs De Ligt has secured an improve for his Ones To Watch model along with his inclusion within the Crew of the Week workforce.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



