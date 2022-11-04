FIFA 23 rumors suggest AC Milan star Rafael Leao will be getting a scanned face as part of World Cup update

Pretty much as good as Rafael Leao is in FIFA 23, gamers utilizing his card have a standard criticism as a result of lack of his scanned face within the sport.

That would change very quickly, in accordance with profession mode specialist RaatjeFC, who tweeted a couple of main replace coming to the sport. In response to them, the Portuguese footballer will quickly be getting an in-game face that will probably be genuine in nature.

Rafael Leão will get a scanned gameface in #FIFA23 with the World Cup replace ✅️🇵🇹

The data comes on the again of a glimpse of the Portuguese within the World Cup deep-dive trailer. RaatjeFC seems to have caught a glimpse of the AC Milan attacker in there, and the footballer reveals an actual face for the primary time. The trailer was launched a number of days in the past, and EA Sports activities showcased what avid gamers can count on over the following couple of months.

In FIFA 23, there are two sorts of footballers’ faces – genuine and generic. EA Sports activities can solely scan the faces of some footballers, and plenty of are assigned generic ones that loosely signify how they give the impression of being in actual life.

Many followers really feel that Rafael Leao ought to have already had an actual face by now. It must be clarified why EA Sports activities did not accomplish that within the first place, and the attainable motive might have been licensing.

In spite of everything, Rafael Leao is an AC Milan footballer, and the workforce has entered right into a licensed partnership with Konami and eFootball 2023. This might have been the primary motive why the flamboyant attacker does not have an actual face in FIFA 23. Nevertheless, the suitable textures at the moment are more likely to be added, because of the licensing EA Sports activities enjoys with FIFA over the upcoming sport modes.

FIFA 23 might have extra licenses alongside the likes of Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao getting a scanned in-game face will probably be pleasant as many FIFA 23 gamers use his meta-dominating card. Nevertheless, there might be extra coming to the sport, together with the Brazilian nationwide workforce getting a license. Selecao does not have an actual squad within the sport and is comprised of faux footballers.

This might additionally change within the official sense, with EA Sports activities getting the rights of all of the 32 nations which have certified for Qatar. This will probably be recognized on November 9, when the World Cup content material kicks off.

It stays to be seen how the group will react to all the brand new content material coming their manner as early as tonight. The World Cup warm-up occasion begins in FIFA 23 with SBCs and extra content material earlier than the primary content material kicks off subsequent week.

Gamers will get a devoted World Cup mode containing totally different in-game occasions. Moreover, the Final Crew expertise can even be expanded with new playing cards, promos, and extra.



