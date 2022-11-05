FIFA 23 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC

Robert Lewandowski’s POTM SBC is now dwell in FIFA 23, and followers can add a selected model of the Barcelona famous person. With the most recent launch, the SBC confirmed earlier leaks which have confirmed Lewandowski being given the title of the October POTM from La Liga.

Every month, EA Sports activities provides a selected problem that accommodates distinctive playing cards of the perfect footballers from totally different leagues in a given month. These POTM playing cards can solely be unlocked by finishing the challenges and cannot be acquired by way of different strategies. This enables gamers to attempt to get hold of these playing cards with out counting on luck.

This text dives into the challenges that await a participant as a part of the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC. Furthermore, FIFA 23 gamers may also know the price of finishing the challenges and unlocking a selected card.

The Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC in FIFA 23 was leaked earlier on social media

Participant-item SBCs are typically costlier, given the character of challenges and related rewards. The Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC may need two duties, however they don’t seem to be low cost. The next dives into duties that can have to be accomplished by the gamers to unlock a selected card in FIFA 23.

Activity 1 – LaLiga

# of gamers from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Score: Min 86

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

Activity 2 – 88-Rated Squad

Squad Score: Min 88

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

Two-player packs will also be earned from the rewards, however the primary prize is one that everybody will concentrate on. In less complicated phrases, the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC requires an 86-rated and 88-rated squad. The latter drives up the value by greater than twice, and total, a participant might want to spend round 280,000 FUT cash to earn the distinctive card.

That is one SBC that gamers ought to wait and full to extend their possibilities for using fodder. Finishing it with fodder will enable gamers to scale back the ultimate price and enhance the valuation of the problem. With 30 out there days, it is value taking a affected person strategy.

The key drawback with the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC is the value level, because it’s pricey. His base card is sort of pretty much as good because the POTM card in FIFA 23 and prices lower than 1/5 of that within the SBC. The usage of fodder naturally brings down the value, however gamers might want to get playing cards from the market as a result of situations.

The 92-rated ST card has some respectable stats, with ending being a important space. With 92 Capturing and 95 FInishing, the particular card will likely be deadly in entrance of the objective. The 4* Weak Foot will undoubtedly be sure that gamers do not need to trouble with the foot they’re capturing with.

The 77 Tempo is sluggish in FIFA 23 however will be improved with the appropriate chemistry card. By the way, the cardboard does not have a prolonged physique kind by default, however it may be became one with a correct chemistry type. This is able to enable it to mitigate the issue of the sluggish tempo. Whereas the cardboard is sort of alright, the exorbitant pricing makes the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC a novelty in FIFA 23.



