FIFA 23 releases Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards as Messi becomes the highest-rated card in-game

It hasn’t taken lengthy for Messi in FIFA 23 to get the very best general score, with the RTTK (Street to the Knockout) promo bringing a particular model of his card. The Argentine magician now jumps forward of the flock due to a shocking participant merchandise that would enhance even additional within the days to return.

Although Messi’s card may stand out, there are some fascinating selections within the newest FIFA 23 promo. Making these playing cards much more engaging is that some can get upgrades primarily based on real-life outcomes. Let’s examine who joins the PSG and Argentina star under.

Who’s becoming a member of Messi’s highest-rated RTTK card in FIFA 23

With a 92 general, there is no doubt the demand for Messi’s RTTK card shall be excessive in FIFA 23. Whereas few can afford him for the time being, there are some good alternate options they’re able to get hold of.

🆕 The Round to the Knockouts Squad is out! ✅ℹ️ RTTK Cards upgrade if:1️⃣ Their team qualifies for the Knockouts.2️⃣ Their team wins 2 of the remaining Group Stage games.#RTTK | #FIFA23 https://t.co/PZe569kz7y

Full listing of FIFA 23 RTTK playing cards

Moses Simon LM 82

Jonathan ikone RW 83

Zambo Anguissa CDM 84

Martin Terrier RW 85

Ibrahima Konate CB 85

Martin Odegaard CAM 86

Thomas Lemar CM 86

Rafinha RW 86

Niklas Sule CB 87

Gerrard Moreno ST 87

Federico Valverde CM 87

Phil Foden CM 88

Thomas Muller CAM 88

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang ST 89

Lionel Messi RW 92

In contrast to the OTW promo, the RTTK one has fewer choices to select from however presents higher playing cards. EA Sports activities has additionally included the Europa League and the Convention as particular playing cards from the 2 tournaments.

Messi may very well be candidate for potential boosts, given PSG are favorites anticipated to succeed in the knockouts. The Street to the Knockouts playing cards could have two circumstances by way of which they’ll get enhanced in FIFA 23. Footballers should win two out of their remaining three fixtures to get one spherical of upgrades.

One other spherical may very well be acquired if their golf equipment make it to the knockout phases of the related tournaments. Given the bottom stats on a number of the playing cards, any potential enhance shall be an added benefit so far as the gameplay is worried. Based mostly on EA Sports activities’ official tracker, extra playing cards will possible arrive as SBCs and mini-releases.

The RTTK promo presents playing cards for footballers at present enjoying within the three tiers of European competitions. Gamers can attempt to get hold of these playing cards from their packs, however the odds shall be fairly low. Alternatively, avid gamers can strive their hand on the targets and SBCs, which additionally characteristic particular playing cards from the promo.

