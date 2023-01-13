FIFA 23 releases FUT Centurions Team 2 cards featuring Ibrahimovic, Salah, and more

The second part of the FUT Centurions promo has arrived in FIFA 23 Final Crew, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mohammed Salah, and Marco Reus being included on its roster. After a slightly underwhelming first batch of particular playing cards, EA Sports activities has properly and actually delivered on expectations with this second launch, offering avid gamers with a few of the most overpowered playing cards in FIFA 23.

Extra membership cornerstones trying to cement their legacies on your Final Crew as properly 💯💯Centurions Crew 2’s right here, Particular Participant Gadgets celebrating longevity in soccer (assume 100+ caps, targets, assists, or clear sheets) with match-redefining boosts: x.ea.com/75971 https://t.co/FNwQfufdRB

The idea of FUT Centurions revolves round recognizing the contributions of a few of the most completed gamers in soccer, who’ve reached sure milestones with their respective golf equipment. That is evident from the inclusion of footballers like Ibrahimovic, Reus, and Salah, who’ve all cemented their legacy within the sport via their performances through the years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohammed Salah headline star-studded lineup in Crew 2 of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23

Full record of all playing cards included in promo roster

These are all of the footballers included in Crew 2 of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23:

Mohammed Salah: 93

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 90

Marco Verratti: 89

Marco Reus: 89

Fred: 88

Cesar Azpilicueta: 87

Dusan Tadic: 87

Iago Aspas: 87

Gunter: 86

Antony Lopes: 86

Cristiano Biraghi: 86

Cristhian Stuani: 85

Alexis Saelemaekers: 85

Davide Calabria: 85

That are one of the best playing cards in FUT Centurions Crew 2?

Regardless of being the highest-rated card within the lineup, Salah is not essentially the most spectacular participant within the squad, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic steals the present with a fully damaged card. The AC Milan striker has acquired a large enhance over his base attributes, and with uncooked tempo, deadly capturing, a domineering bodily presence, and five-star talent strikes, he might be a menace in all points of offensive play.

The likes of Marco Verratti, Marco Reus, Fred, and Cesar Azpilicueta have additionally acquired important boosts, making them viable choices within the present meta of FIFA 23.

Ibrahimovic, Salah, and Marco Reus in FUT Centurions Crew 2

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely one of the hottest and beloved footballers in European soccer. The Swedish marksman has gained all of it throughout a number of leagues and remains to be going sturdy on the age of 41. Regardless of his polarizing character, his talents and accolades are simple, and he has returned to his finest on the digital pitch of FIFA 23 along with his newest FUT Centurions model.

Mohammed Salah has established himself as an all-time nice within the Premier League, main Liverpool to a number of titles along with his phenomenal goal-scoring efforts over the previous few seasons. He already has a bunch of particular playing cards in FIFA 23 Final Crew, along with his FUT Centurions variant being the highest-rated.

Regardless of being suffering from accidents over the previous few seasons, Marco Reus is undoubtedly a legend of German soccer. The Borussia Dortmund maestro has acquired a FUT Centurions model alongside Ibrahimovic and Salah, commemorating his accomplishments and giving avid gamers a glimpse of what he was able to throughout his prime.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



