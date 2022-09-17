It’s now official – Kevin De Bruyne is the best passer in FIFA 23, and the Belgian has been duly rewarded for his outstanding vision and technique. He’s already one card with the highest overall, and it gets even better for the Belgian midfielder.

This was confirmed earlier in the evening when EA Sports released the top 23 cards in the game regarding passing. Naturally, De Bruyne faced stiff competition from Toni Kroos, among others. While the German might have missed out on the podium, his card is still excellent.

Kroos and Kevin De Bruyne aren’t the only ones, though, as there are some amazing cards to choose from for FIFA 23 players. Passing is an important part of the game, as accurate passers help create the goal.

While most of the names in the top 23 are expected, some are also unlikely names. Let’s look at all the names who have made it to the top this year.

Kevin De Bruyne has deservedly won the top spot for passing in FIFA 23

There could be no argument over De Bruyne’s best passing stats in FIFA 23. The Belgian is known for his immaculate ability to find a teammate with a pass. Here are all the remaining names in the ascending order whose stats have been showcased by EA Sports.

Disclaimer: The numbers are passing stats and not overall of the players

Top 23 passers in FIFA 23

Rafael Gurreiro 86

Ruben Neves 86

Martin Odegaard 86

David Silva 86

Youri Tielmans 86

Luis Alberto 86

Frenkie De Jong 86

Jorginho 86

Hakim Ziyech 87

Joshua Kimmich 87

Marco Verratti 87

Thiago Alcantara 87

Bruno Fernandes 88

Christian Eriksen 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold 88

Luka Modric 89

Lionel Messi 90

Dani Parejo 90

Toni Kroos 90

Kevin De Bruyne 93

The Belgian finished at the top with some distance, while the rest of the list is pretty closely stacked. Argentine magician Lionel Messi has the same passing stat as Toni Kroos (90).

Manchester United, interestingly, have two representations in the form of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. Both have the same pass rating, but the Portuguese is significantly better overall.

There is a healthy representation of all five leagues, as veterans like David Silva have also found a place. The Spaniard shared some memories with the Belgian when they both used to play together at the Etihad. Overall, there are some excellent names to pick from. Others might not have great stats in other areas, but there will be no issues when trying to pass in FIFA 23 with any of them.



