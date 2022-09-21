FIFA 23 will be globally released on September 30 across all major platforms. This even includes the Nintendo Switch, but the Switch version of the game will have some major differences and limitations.

The Nintendo Switch is a revolutionary console that has managed to offer the capabilities of a modern console without sacrificing portability. However, this comes at the cost of having relatively weaker hardware by today’s standards. Because of the hardware limitations, a separate legacy edition of FIFA 23 will be released on the hybrid console.

The legacy edition of the game offers a minimal experience to users and is essentially a seasonal update. While the main edition sees the introduction of crossplay and current-gen capabilities on PC, the legacy edition has a lot less to offer. Nevertheless, it will still allow Nintendo Switch users to play FIFA 23 on their consoles. However, they should make an informed decision when purchasing the Legacy Edition.

FIFA 23 offers much more limited gameplay on the Nintendo Switch but at a lower price

FIFA 23 will be made available on the Nintendo Switch on the same day as the global release. On September 30, fans will be able to access the Legacy Edition on their consoles using physical chips or digital downloads. Readers should note that there won’t be an early access period for the Nintendo console.

The Legacy Edition is priced at $39.99 on the Nintendo Switch. Although the price might seem like a bargain at first, there’s a good reason why EA Sports charges less for FIFA 23 on the Switch.

Unlike the main edition of the game, Nintendo Switch’s FIFA 23 is essentially the same game that was released in 2019. To make matters worse, the Legacy Edition has barely seen any development since FIFA 19.

It’s unclear why there hasn’t been much development over the last four years. The relatively weaker hardware of the console could be a possible reason, but the criticism has mainly been directed towards EA Sports.

The Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 23 will likely have the same popular modes, including the Ultimate Team mode, that fans can enjoy. However, all the latest features will not be included in the console version of the game. The PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of FIFA 23 will be getting crossplay, but there won’t be any such feature on the Nintendo Switch.

The console even has its FUT market, which won’t be integrated with other platforms. If anything, the Legacy Edition feels even more limited this year, thanks to the features made available on the other platforms.

Aside from the base game, fans will get all the updated squads and kits. There will also be some minor tweaks and updates made to the commentary. It wouldn’t be wise to expect anything more based on previous versions of the game on the Switch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



