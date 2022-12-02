FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Spanish legend Carles Puyol will be coming as a World Cup Icon SBC

The notorious FIFA 23 leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff just lately revealed that legendary Spanish defender Carles Puyol can be receiving a World Cup Icon card within the recreation. Latest leaks recommend that he’ll arrive as a Squad Constructing Problem, which is thrilling information for followers trying to grind for an elite-tier defensive participant in Final Crew.

Puyol is added to return by way of WC ICON SBC within the following days. Puyolis added to return by way of WC ICON SBC within the following days. 🚨Puyol 🇪🇸 is added to return by way of WC ICON SBC within the following days. https://t.co/gLd8f4SlKh

With the World Cup being in full swing, EA Sports activities has launched a bunch of themed content material to have fun the enduring match, together with a squad of World Cup Icons. These Icons are upgraded variations of their mid variations, however are inferior to their Prime playing cards. Since Prime variations are but to be launched in FIFA 23, these are the very best accessible playing cards for these respective Icons.

Word: This text is speculative and based mostly solely on leaks from social media.

World Cup Icon Carles Puyol might presumably be an elite-tier defender in FIFA 23 Final Crew

World Cup Icons have been included in Final Crew to have fun their achievements on the worldwide degree, and only a few defenders within the historical past of the sport are as achieved as Carles Puyol. The Spanish legend led his nation to glory in three consecutive main tournaments, profitable the Euros in 2008 and 2012, in addition to the coveted World Cup trophy in 2010.

Sadly, Carles Puyol has been traditionally unpopular in FIFA as a consequence of his lack of tempo. Not solely is he gradual in-game, but additionally lacks the domineering bodily presence displayed by different Icons like Rio Ferdinand and Paolo Maldini. Happily, World Cup Icons have obtained important boosts to sure key stats, so there’s hope that EA will improve Puyol’s tempo as nicely.

What is going to World Cup Icon Carles Puyol seem like in FIFA 23?

The FC Barcelona legend has spectacular total rankings throughout his varied playing cards. His base model is exclusive, as his default place is at right-back, with an total score of 86. His center model is 90-rated, whereas his prime model is 92-rated. Because of this his World Cup Icon card can have an total score of 91.

Nevertheless, the improve allotted to his attributes will not essentially be linear between the 2 variations. Similar to EA did with World Cup Icon Bobby Moore, who obtained a large tempo increase in-game, it is potential that they could improve Puyol’s card. This could dramatically enhance the viability of this card within the present meta of FIFA 23.

How will the cardboard carry out in-game?

If he receives 80 tempo or larger, Puyol could possibly be a viable defensive choice within the present meta of FIFA 23. The prolonged meta is nicely and actually over, with the sport favoring gamers with explosive and managed operating kinds as a substitute. This could make him an unbelievable centre-back, regardless of not being the tallest or most bodily imposing participant in-game.



