FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Ruud Gullit will receive a TOTY icon card in Ultimate Team

With Workforce of the Yr arriving quickly in FIFA 23 Final Workforce, social media is replete with leaks surrounding the occasion. It has been revealed that Ruud Gullit can be included within the TOTY Icon roster. The Dutch legend is without doubt one of the most recognizable names on this planet of Final Workforce, and along with his leaked TOTY Icon model, he might doubtlessly turn into one of the best midfielder within the sport.

TOTY Icons have been added to the sport code of FIFA 23 within the build-up to the occasion, and followers puzzled what these playing cards would entail. With so many leaks starting to floor, players lastly have an thought concerning the promo. Famend leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff has revealed a number of picks for the TOTY Icon lineup, together with the previous Ballon d’Or winner Ruud Gullit.

Word: This text is speculative and based mostly on leaks from social media.

Ruud Gullit is rumored to reach as a TOTY Icon throughout Workforce of the Yr in FIFA 23 Final Workforce

Icons are a vital a part of Final Workforce, and FUT veterans are properly conscious of how efficient Ruud Gullit is in-game. He’s amongst essentially the most distinguished names on the Icon roster and has retained his effectiveness in FIFA 23 as properly. Regardless of not receiving a World Cup Icon variant, Gullit is rumored to obtain a TOTY Icon variant, which can undoubtedly increase his viability even additional.

Previous to the discharge of FIFA 23, EA Sports activities knowledgeable players that they’d be changing Moments Icons with Marketing campaign Icons, which might be launched throughout distinguished promos all through the length of the sport. This idea was first applied in the course of the World Cup and can return in the course of the upcoming Workforce of the Yr occasion.

What is going to the cardboard appear to be in-game?

Whereas the precise attributes of the cardboard are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction along with his announcement. Primarily based on these leaks, TOTY Icon Gullit possesses the next stats:

Tempo: 89

Dribbling: 91

Taking pictures: 95

Defending: 86

Passing: 93

Physicality: 92

The 95-rated card may also possess four-star ability strikes and a five-star weak foot, and with stats like these, he might doubtlessly be essentially the most overpowered midfielder within the present meta of FIFA 23.

How will the cardboard carry out in-game?

Gullit is infamous for being probably the most overpowered box-to-box midfielders within the historical past of the franchise. Regardless of being a former Ballon d’Or winner, the AC Milan legend is much more intimidating on the digital pitch of FIFA. His bodily presence and customized animations in-game make him much more efficient than stats recommend.

Not solely is he a power to be reckoned with in protection, however he’s additionally medical in assault, scoring objectives from any vary along with his spectacular taking pictures attributes. His TOTY Icon card might doubtlessly be even higher than his Prime model and can fetch a good larger value on the FIFA 23 switch market.

