FIFA 23 leaks reveal Hamed Traore as an upcoming Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team

With the Future Stars promo approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Final Crew, leaks counsel that Hamed Traore would possibly obtain the occasion’s ultimate SBC card. The Ivorian winger is among the many most fun younger prospects in English soccer in the intervening time, and his performances have caught the attention of followers across the globe.

The Future Stars occasion has been fairly profitable in FIFA 23, rewarding essentially the most promising kids within the sport with upgraded particular variations. Traore’s inclusion on the roster is a fairly becoming finish to the occasion’s festivities in FUT, offering players with an thrilling new attacker to get their palms on.

Notice: This text is speculative and based mostly completely on leaks from social media.

Hamed Traore is predicted to be a formidable attacker in FIFA 23 Final Crew

Hamed Traore’s arrival as a Future Stars SBC was leaked by famend leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff.

The Street to the Last promo begins on Friday, so the one day the SBC might presumably be launched is Thursday. With players receiving their weekly Division Rivals rewards on the identical day, they are going to have the property wanted to acquire this card, relying on the price of completion.

The 23-year-old attacker not too long ago signed for AFC Bournemouth on mortgage from Sassuolo, and followers might be wanting to see how his new card performs in FIFA 23. If his in-game capabilities are something like his real-life ones, he might be a formidable attacker on the digital pitch.

What does the Future Stars card appear like?

Whereas the precise general ranking and stats of the cardboard stay unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction of their tweet, suggesting that the 87-rated card will possess the next key attributes:

Tempo: 92

Dribbling: 90

Taking pictures: 83

Defending: 62

Passing: 85

Physicality

It is a vital improve over his 78-rated base model, making Traore rather more viable within the present meta of FIFA 23. Nevertheless, players will certainly be hoping for an improve to his weak foot and talent strikes.

How will Future Stars Hamed Traore carry out in-game?

Based mostly on the leaked stats and attributes, Traore might be an distinctive winger in FIFA 23 Final Crew, particularly for followers utilizing Premier League squads. His Ivorian nationality will even function a chemistry increase for playing cards like Ones to Watch Kessie, FUT Hero Yaya Toure, and different overpowered playing cards.

Based mostly on whether or not EA Sports activities can present him with the required upgrades in the case of his talent strikes and weak foot, he could possibly be an extremely versatile attacker able to enjoying in a number of offensive positions. His speedy tempo, chic dribbling, and domineering bodily presence will make him a menace for any defensive lineup, just like his type of play in actual life.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



