FIFA 23 leaks hint at iconic Japanese footballer Shinji Kagawa coming as a Flashback SBC

The World Cup season is effectively and actually underway in FIFA 23, and leaks counsel that EA Sports activities might be releasing a themed Flashback Kagawa SBC in FUT. Famend leaker FUT Sheriff has revealed the main points concerning this SBC on his YouTube channel, in addition to on Twitter.

Sheriff is notoriously dependable along with his leaks more often than not, so followers might be hyped to finish the most recent flashback SBC.

EA Sports activities has completed effectively to maintain followers engaged with entertaining content material within the weeks main as much as the discharge of the World Cup mode. There have been a number of themed SBCs and Dynamic Duos aims, giving avid gamers loads of FUT content material earlier than the event commences.

If leaks are to be trusted, Flashback Kagawa might be launched in FUT to rejoice Japan’s participation within the event.

Observe: This info is predicated on leaks. Stats are predictions and may differ from the cardboard that’s launched in-game.

Flashback Shinji Kagawa in FIFA 23 will replicate the Japanese maestro’s prime years

Shinji Kagawa earned a reputation for himself along with his stints at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. Whereas he was by no means in competition for high particular person honors, he was a constant performer for any aspect he performed for and a inventive affect on the pitch.

The Japanese legend is at present taking part in for Sint-Truiden within the Belgian Professional League and has an total ranking of 72 in FIFA 23.

What are does Flashback Shinji Kagawa seem like in-game?

Though the precise particulars concerning the discharge date and stats of the Flashback Kagawa card are nonetheless unknown, FUT Sheriff has partnered up with standard FUT graphic designer Criminal__x to infer what the cardboard may seem like in FIFA 23 Final Staff.

These are his predicted stats in six key points:

Tempo: 85

Dribbling: 85

Capturing: 84

Defending: 55

Passing: 83

Physicality: 54

Primarily based on these stats, the Japanese footballer might be receiving a major improve over his base ranking with the most recent Flashback card. His stats precisely replicate how he performed throughout his prime, as he was a inventive maestro in midfield, able to scoring and helping with ease.

He was by no means essentially the most fast or bodily dominant participant however might dribble previous the opposition along with his technical talents.

Will Flashback Shinji Kagawa be viable in-game?

The present meta in FIFA 23 is totally dominated by the brand new AcceleRATE function, with prolonged gamers being overpowered and damaged in-game. These ones can outpace anybody over lengthy distances, whereas their bodily presence permits them to dominate the opposition on the digital pitch.

Primarily based on the anticipated stats, the cardboard will most likely come underneath the explosive acceleration kind, which is a deviation from the prolonged meta of the sport. Nonetheless, he can nonetheless be efficient in-game in a central function, creating alternatives for his teammates and unleashing deadly photographs from vary himself.

He possesses all of the attributes wanted to be an unimaginable playmaker in-game, much like the likes of Lionel Messi, as he would not show blinding tempo or unimaginable energy however can affect video games along with his technical prowess.

