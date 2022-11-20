FIFA 23 leak reveals Australian Milos Degenek will be receiving a Path to Glory SBC

Australian defender Milos Degenek has been leaked as the following Path to Glory SBC in FIFA 23 by famend leaker FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

The Path to Glory is the primary of many themed promos to be launched in the course of the course of the World Cup to capitalize on the hype of the event, with a bunch of dynamic playing cards being added to the sport.

Whereas the World Cup is but to start, festivities are already underway in FIFA 23. EA Sports activities have executed effectively to supply followers with partaking and entertaining content material in FUT, preserving them occupied earlier than essentially the most iconic event in world soccer kicks off.

The worldwide occasion can be a superb alternative for the group to find new underrated expertise, together with Milos Degenek.

Observe: This text is speculative and based mostly totally on the leak from Twitter.

Milos Degenek is scheduled to reach as a Path to Glory SBC in FIFA 23 Final Crew

The World Cup is a very distinctive occasion because it brings collectively followers from across the globe, uniting them of their love for the game as they assist their dwelling nations.

Australia has usually been neglected as a footballing nation regardless of producing some iconic gamers. With the most recent Milos Degenek PTG SBC, FUT fanatics will certainly be tuning into their video games in the course of the World Cup.

The idea of the Path to Glory promo is great because it secures the vested curiosity of the group for video games they’d not ordinarily attempt to watch.

Followers will now be eagerly trying ahead to a number of matches in hopes of their favourite Path to Glory playing cards being upgraded in FIFA 23, together with gamers who full the leaked Milos Degenek SBC.

What does this Path to Glory card appear to be in-game?

Based mostly on leaks, the center-back card will possess some spectacular attributes in FIFA 23. Regardless of being reasonably laborious to hyperlink into any squad because of his obscure league and nation, the Australian footballer makes up for this along with his unimaginable stats:

Tempo: 84

Dribbling: 72

Taking pictures: 70

Defending: 83

Passing: 77

Bodily: 90

With the adjustments made to FIFA 23’s meta within the newest patch, tempo is extra essential than ever earlier than, and that is precisely what Milos Degenek gives along with his particular card.

Will or not it’s value finishing the SBC in FIFA 23 Final Crew?

As an Australian enjoying within the MLS, there are restricted choices on the subject of squad hyperlinks for this card. Nonetheless, he can nonetheless obtain respectable chemistry factors by being linked with an MLS World Cup Hero card like Landon Donovan, or with a number of particular MLS playing cards launched via targets, SBCs, and within the Path to Glory promo.

So far as the stats are involved, Milos Degenek seems completely unimaginable and might be an ideal match for the present meta of the sport. He has the uncooked tempo, defensive skills, and domineering bodily presence wanted to be viable in-game. It’s going to undoubtedly be low-cost to finish his challenges as effectively.



