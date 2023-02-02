FIFA 23 leak hints at a new Marcus Rashford POTM PL card coming to Ultimate Team

In accordance with a current tweet by FIFA insider FIFATradingRomania, Marcus Rashford could obtain a brand new Premier League Participant of the Month (POTM PL) card in FIFA 23 quickly. No official announcement has been made but, however the rumors have generated pleasure within the FIFA group.

When the sport was launched on September 30, the English attacker was the primary POTM PL card to look in Final Group. It has been 4 months since then, and Rashford could also be receiving one other card. The upcoming card will seemingly characteristic a sturdy set of stats and better total.

Though no official info has been launched, the cardboard is predicted to be extremely wanted primarily based on the recognition of Rashford’s earlier card. Hypothesis is rife, and sure guesses will be made primarily based on how these playing cards are often launched within the recreation.

Followers can be trying ahead to Marcus Rashford’s POTM PL card in FIFA 23

POTM stands for Participant of the Month, which acknowledges the most effective performer from a league in a given month. There have been seven sturdy contenders for January from the Premier League, with Rashford being one in all them. The competitors was intense, given Mahrez and Saka have been additionally nominated.

Nevertheless, Rashford gained the group’s votes, which is the principle motive for the prevailing leak. EA Sports activities permits the group to choose the winner each month after the nominations are revealed. The winner will get a card that sports activities boosted stats and overalls, they usually’re all the time untradeable in nature.

It’s unclear when Rashford’s new POTM PL card can be added to FIFA 23 Final Group. Traditionally, the primary Friday of each month has been chosen as the appropriate date for introducing the SBC (Squad Constructing Problem). POTM playing cards are all the time made obtainable as a part of an SBC, and there’s no different technique to discover them. As of now, the one technique to acquire these playing cards is by finishing the SBC challenges.

Final time round, Rashford’s POTM PL SBC price about 184,000 FUT cash. The precise completion price can be decided after the official launch. Nevertheless, the brand new card’s worth by way of fodder will undoubtedly be larger since it’s anticipated to have higher stats.

It stays to be seen if the rumors of Rashford’s new POTM PL card in FIFA 23 will show to be correct, and if that’s the case, how standard the cardboard can be amongst gamers.

