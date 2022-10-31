FIFA 23 Gary Medel Flashback SBC

The Gary Medel Flashback SBC is now dwell in FIFA 23, and gamers can add one other particular card from the promo. This makes him the third participant to look within the recreation and succeed Colombian ahead Radamel Falcao’s card. With the SBC now dwell within the recreation, people could make one other invaluable addition to their Final Workforce squad.

Flashback SBCs add distinctive variations of footballers celebrating memorable seasons/years of their lives. The newest one celebrates the inclusion of Gary Medel within the FUT 20 Final Scream promo. To mark the event, EA Sports activities has launched a particular card on the second anniversary of the second.

Finishing the Gary Medel Flashback SBC permits gamers so as to add a selected model of the Chilean footballer. Let’s take a look at the challenges gamers should full to unlock the cardboard. In doing so, FIFA 23 gamers may get an thought of the potential prices and the way a lot they could must spend.

The Gary Medel Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 affords higher choices to the gamers when it comes to defensive reinforcements

The Gary Medel Flashback SBC is on the upper finish of the spectrum concerning duties, and gamers might want to submit three completely different squads. Every squad has a unique set of situations that have to be fulfilled by the gamers whereas finishing the challenges.

Activity 1 – Serie A

# of gamers from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimal OVR of 84 : Min 2

Squad Score: Min 82

Activity 2 – High Kind

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

IF Gamers: Min 1

Squad Score: Min 83

Activity 3 – 84-Rated Squad

Minimal OVR of 85 : Min 1

Minimal OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Score: Min 84

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 gamers can even be capable of earn three packs by finishing the Gary Medel Flashback SBC, other than the particular card. Listed here are the three packs that will likely be obtainable upon completion of every process:

1 Small Electrum Gamers Pack

1 Gold Pack

1 Small Prime Electrum Gamers Pack

Gamers should spend between 69,000-72,000 FUT cash to finish all three duties. With the usage of fodder, they are going to be capable of scale back the completion value to an excellent extent. Activity 3 is the most expensive among the many three because of the total requirement, and fodder needs to be prioritized.

The cardboard obtainable from the Gary Medel Flashback SBC is an 86-rated CDM card that can be performed on CB or CM. At first look, it has some respectable stats that may very well be useful for FIFA 23 gamers.

With 85 Protection and 87 Physicality, the cardboard will provide defensive stability on the again. 82 Passing means gamers can use him to construct from the again and play him at his base place. The 78 Tempo might have been greater, nevertheless it appears honest contemplating the place.

The particular card is exceptionally well-rounded in stats and may slot in nicely with different Serie A gamers. Sadly, the worth appears unreasonably excessive, which is the primary concern with the Gary Medel Flashback SBC.

If a FIFA 23 participant has loads of surplus fodder, solely then ought to they try to finish it.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



