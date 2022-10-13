FIFA 23 FGS Swaps program guide

The aggressive season for FIFA 23 is underway, and EA Sports activities has launched the FGS Swaps SBCs in Final Workforce to have a good time the return of the premier esports league for FIFA. These Squad Constructing Challenges are designed round a token-based system that encourages followers to look at reside EA esports occasions to unlock particular rewards.

FIFA esports is consistently growing and evolving, and the builders will probably be trying to make it greater and extra in style than ever in FIFA 23. EA Sports activities has already began releasing content material in FUT to create hype across the new aggressive season, and FGS Swaps will probably be a superb technique to increase on-line viewership of livestreamed occasions.

FGS Swaps will reward followers for watching and interacting with FIFA 23 esports livestreams

The idea of FGS Swaps was launched final yr, offering avid gamers with a brand new technique to earn pack-based rewards in FUT. It’s a win-win situation for each EA Sports activities and the followers since viewers of EA reside streams will obtain tokens that may be redeemed for packs as part of the FGS Swaps program.

What’s FGS?

FGS stands for the FIFA World Sequence. It’s the major esports league in FIFA 23, the place gamers within the Elite division of FUT Division Rivals compete to earn ability ranking factors, with the top-rated from every area qualifying for the playoffs. FGS consists of a number of various occasions that will probably be streamed reside on Twitch by EA.

Easy methods to earn FGS Tokens?

FGS tokens might be earned by watching the varied EA livestreams surrounding the aggressive esports scene of FIFA 23. Step one consists of linking your Twitch account along with your EA account. Followers can hyperlink these companies by the Settings part on Twitch.

As soon as finished, viewers who watch particular livestreams on the official EA Sports activities FIFA Twitch account will probably be eligible to obtain in-game rewards. These are divided into separate tiers based mostly on the length of their watch-time, and encompass beauty gadgets like tifos, badges, and kits, in addition to FGS Swaps tokens.

Going by the earlier iterations of the sport, those that watch at the very least 90 minutes of the occasion will obtain an FGS Swaps token and will probably be notified about it by an in-game message.

What are the reward choices in FGS Swaps?

There are 4 separate Squad Constructing Challenges (SBCs) within the FGS Swaps program for FIFA 23 depicting completely different reward tiers. They’re based mostly on the variety of tokens required to finish the challenges and provide untradeable packs in return.

One Token: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Two Tokens: Premium Gold Gamers Pack (Untradeable)

Three Tokens: Prime Gold Gamers Pack (Untradeable)

4 Tokens: Jumbo Uncommon Gamers Pack (Untradeable)

Primarily based on these tiers, it’s apparent that the pack rewards get incrementally higher when progressing alongside the tiers. Nevertheless, with the frequency of EA occasions, it would take followers some time earlier than they’ll acquire 4 tokens and redeem the 100k pack in FIFA 23.

These SBCs are additionally repeatable, permitting followers to redeem these rewards as many instances as they need after accumulating a number of tokens all through the season.



