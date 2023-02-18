FIFA 23 Fernando Torres Icon SBC

The Fernando Torres Icon SBC is now stay in FIFA 23, and Final Crew gamers have one other probability at incomes a particular legendary card for his or her squads. The Spanish icon arrived with a lot fanfare and anticipation.

This can be one other probability for gamers to ensure themselves an icon card. These are particular variations of footballers who retired as legends and have a lot to supply. Not solely do these playing cards have boosted stats and total, they are perfect for enhancing the chemistry type. Since they’re a part of the SBC, gamers do not should depend on packs or the FUT market.

Let’s take a look at all of the duties which might be a part of the Fernando Torres Icon SBC. This may give gamers an concept of the potential prices and cash required for the fodder.

The Fernando Torres Icon SBC marks the return of a legendary problem in FIFA 23

Challenges just like the Fernando Torres Icon SBC are usually fairly complicated, given the worth of the rewards. By finishing the SBC, FIFA 23 gamers will earn the Prime model of the Spanish legend. Naturally, EA Sports activities has gone with 5 duties for the problem, every with its circumstances.

Born Legend

Precisely 11 Gamers: Uncommon

Participant High quality: Precisely Bronze

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Precisely 11 Gamers: Uncommon

Participant High quality: Precisely Silver

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

El Nino

Min. 1 Participant from Atlético de Madrid

Min. 1 Gamers: Crew of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Crew Score: 84

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

League Legend

Min. 1 Participant from LaLiga Santander

Min. 1 Gamers: Crew of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Crew Score: 85

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

League Finesse

Min. 1 Participant from Premier League

Min. Crew Score: 88

# of gamers within the Squad: 11

The Fernando Torres Icon SBC will value about 540,000 cash to finish, which is markedly lesser than its market valuation. FIFA 23 gamers can additional scale back prices through the use of fodder from their assortment. Doing so will create a giant distinction and permit one to make use of their cash elsewhere.

Furthermore, the Fernando Torres Icon SBC is stay in FIFA 23 till Might 18, 2023. There’s loads of time to earn the cardboard. Gamers can simply use the weekly rewards from completely different recreation modes to stack the fodder and purchase the cardboard at a less expensive value.

Fernando Torres Icon SBC rewards

Out of all three variations of an icon card, Prime tends to have the very best stats. Their costs are additionally greater, as gamers should pay the premium. Listed below are the stats for this Spanish icon card:

Total: 91

Tempo: 93

Taking pictures: 90

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 88

Protection: 45

Physicality: 78

FIFA 23 gamers may also get pleasure from 4* Abilities and 4* Weak Foot, which can complement the cardboard’s present talents. Whereas the Fernando Torres Icon SBC is dear, it is an ideal possibility for somebody looking for tempo and energy of their ahead line.

